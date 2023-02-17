Teleperformance SE (TLPFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Teleperformance SE (OTCPK:TLPFF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 17, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Julien - Chief Executive Officer

Bhupender Singh - President of Transformation

Olivier Rigaudy - Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Oscar Val Mas - JPMorgan

Simona Sarli - Bank of America

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs

Anvesh Agrawal - Morgan Stanley

Daniel Julien

Hello. Do we have a video first? Okay. So everything is clear now. So good morning, good afternoon or good night, depending where you are. Maybe I'm going to go there.

So, we are going to present you the results of 2022 and our first guidance for 2023. Well. So okay, you know the group. So I'm not going to say a lot of things about this slide, except that the group is in a metamorphosis phase passing year after year from being totally focused on customer experience to enlarging our game field into what we call the digital integrated business services, which means that not only today, we are managing customer interaction, but we are also managing end-to-end outsourced process for our clients.

As you can see, the net number of people has been more or less stable despite the growth. This is mostly linked to the COVID onetime business that was much more people intensive versus the average of our business. As you can see also, in 2022, so at the exit of the COVID period, we are more or less at 50-50 in terms of work organization, 50% working from home and 50% working from our centers. We think that we are going to probably come to stabilization around the end of 2023, that should take us with 40% working from home and 60% working from the centers.

So the year, in

