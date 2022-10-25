sshepard/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

If we pull up a long-term chart of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV), (cemetery and funeral home services provider) we can see that shares successfully tested long-term support recently which maintained the stock's long-term trend of higher lows and higher highs. To further cement that a long-term bottom has been printed here, an aggressive push of Carriage's 10-month moving average punch above its corresponding 40-month average (Which would result in a long-term MACD crossover) would speak volumes that a fresh bull market for Carriage lies ahead. In fact, we already have a positive reading from the ADX trend-following indicator, so it will be interesting to see if Carriage's other technical indicators soon follow suit.

We state this because the company's recent Q4 earnings numbers (where Carriage reported sales and earnings beats for the quarter) didn't spike the share price to the upside as the bulls would have predicted. Therefore, caution is required here (until a firm trend is established), as there remains plenty of downside risk from a technical standpoint plus the company has shown in previous downturns that it is not a recession-proof stock.

Therefore, let's go through the company's financial trends, balance sheet, and recent developments to see if we can gain insights into where shares are headed here.

Carriage Long-Term Technicals (StockCharts.com)

Profitability

One reason why the Q4 ($0.64) earnings beat did not push shares meaningfully higher was due to the sustained trend of reducing free cash flow. Although the metric improved in Q4 (lower adjusted free cash flow came in at $8.9 million which was a 13%+ drop over the same period of 12 months prior), this key metric found itself down over 34% compared to fiscal 2021, which is a sizable percentage, to say the least. Although management will point to how Covid-related conditions have temporarily affected Carriage's cash flow, declining free cash flow or "owner's" earnings limits Carriage's scope for accelerated investment going forward.

The CEO alluded to this on the latest earnings call, stating that after the recent trend of accelerated investment, the priority going forward was now to bring down leverage on the balance sheet. The reason being is that Carriage's debt-to-equity ratio now comes in at 4.47 and the interest coverage ratio has dropped to 3.16 over a trailing twelve-month average. Increasing leverage has ramifications for Carriage's valuation also (on the asset side), as the company's price-to-book ratio now comes in at an elevated 3.21 over a forward rolling basis.

Reduced Forward-looking Spending

Suffice it to say, given Carriage's current above-average valuation as well as its leverage, the market is now more clued into forward-growth rates to see if growth can accelerate from here in order to push shares higher. Therefore, all things remaining equal, management will be looking to its digital initiative (Trinity), the pivot to a simple insurance provider in the preneed funeral segment, increase sales once more in the funeral home segment, and continue to double down on the successful cemetery acquisition strategy to date. Again, though, given that the market is a forward-looking predictive indicator, lower spending over the near term may not be taken favorably.

We state this because recent acquisitions both in the funeral home segment as well as the cemetery segment are expected to account for approximately one-fifth of fiscal 2023 sales. Furthermore, acquiring quality assets in this industry is not just about putting up the required capital but rather about being selective (regarding location, growth potential, etc.) to ensure the return on investment of these respective assets remains elevated.

Management believes tough quarterly Covid-related comparables will taper off after the first quarter in fiscal 2023. If this is the case, Carriage's organic growth initiatives, sustained growth from previous acquisitions as well as the tailwind from "Trinity" could very well ensure that growth continues for some time here at least until Carriage can get its balance sheet more in check. However, we recommend giving the above-mentioned over-extended book multiple to see how shares trade over the next few quarters, because if forward-looking earnings expectations disappoint, shares could at a minimum test those 2022 lows once more.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, although shares successfully tested long-term support recently which prompted a subsequent rally, Carriage Services, Inc. shares look like they are at a crossroads at present. Carriage Services stock's valuation, leveraged balance sheet, and below-average cash flow may mean shares have to consolidate for some time before pushing higher once more. We look forward to continued coverage.