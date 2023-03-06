Azul S.A. (AZUL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 9:58 PM ETAzul S.A. (AZUL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thais Haberli - Head of IR

David Neeleman - Founder & Chairman

John Rodgerson - CEO

Alex Malfitani - CFO

Abhi Shah - President

Conference Call Participants

Fernanda Recchia - BTG

Bruno Amorim - GS

Gabriel Rezende - Itau BBA

Stephen Trent - Citi

Stefan Styk - Bank of America

Daniel McKenzie - Seaport Global

Victor Mizusaki - Bradesco BBI

Ygor de Araujo - Genial Investimentos

Rogerio Araujor - Bank of America

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome all to the Fourth Quarter Earnings Call from Azul. My name is Zach and I'll be your operator for today. This event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen only mode until we conduct the Q&A session, following the company's presentation. If you have a question, click on the Q&A icon at the bottom of your screen and write your name and company. When your name is announced, please turn on your microphone and proceed. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to turn the presentation over to Thais Haberli, Head of Investor Relations. Please proceed, Thais.

Thais Haberli

Thank you, Zach and welcome all to Azul's fourth quarter earnings call. The results that we announced this morning, the audio of this call and the slides that we reference are available on our IR website. Presenting today will be David Neeleman, Azul's Founder and Chairman; John Rodgerson, CEO; and Alex Malfitani, our CFO. Abhi Shah, the President of Azul is also here for the Q&A session.

Before I turn the call over to David, I'd like to caution you regarding our forward-looking statements. Any matters discussed today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the company's future plans, objectives and expected performance constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based

