BASF May Have To Write Down Some Or All EU Assets This Decade

Mar. 23, 2023 9:00 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY), BFFAF
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.03K Followers

Summary

  • For now, BASF's European operations are mostly producing at reduced capacity or are temporarily idled.
  • Many of its EU assets risk being written down, due to a lack of affordable and ample natural gas supplies to the EU market for the foreseeable future.
  • For now, EU subsidies are keeping the chemical industry afloat. When it will stop helping companies cope with the high price of natural gas, BASF will most likely start divesting.

Chancellor Scholz Visits BASF Plant

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Investment thesis: As the economic divorce between the EU & Russia takes on the shape of being the new status quo for both sides, for the foreseeable future, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) decided to write

BASF 2022 financial results

BASF

Global chemicals production by region in 2022

BASF

BASF EBIT by region

BASF

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.03K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.