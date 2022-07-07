Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Times often change fast in the world today. While buy and hold strategies still work, the pandemic and the significant inflation the US and economies worldwide have seen have made investing much more challenging. The economic environment has changed a lot just in the last two years, and investors of all types have been forced to adopt to constantly evolving market conditions.

One industry that has changed dramatically since the Pandemic first started in late 2019, is the energy business. Oil and gas prices remained very low for most of the four years between 2016 and 2020, and inflation rates also stayed very low. Today, oil prices remain at high levels even with the recent pullback, and the operating environment for energy companies and refiners in particular for refiners has become much more favorable.

One leading energy company that has thrived over the last three years is BP (NYSE:BP).

BP is a $110 billion dollar company that operates as an integrated energy company with upstream and downstream operations. BP's upstream operations generated $89 billion in 2022, while the company's downstream division made $188.6 billion last year. BP's core business is the operation of refineries and the sale of oil and gas. The company also has some investments in the renewable energy, although BP has lessened their original commitment to this sector over the last several years.

The fundamentals of the refining business have never been stronger than right now, and the outlook for this industry remains bullish. Global inventories of multiple oil and gas products, such as diesel and jet fuel, currently are very low. Many of the supply constraints that are impacting the energy industry are also likely to remain. New refineries haven't been built in the United States since the 1970s, and there needs to be a 10-year capital requirement to build these facilities. A significant part of the base of the Democratic party also opposes expanding the use of traditional fossil fuels, including oil and gas. The CEO of Chevron (CVX), Mike Wirth, recently stated that he doesn't think another refinery will ever be built in the United States. Refining capacity in the United is also at the same levels seen in 2013, even though the US economy has grown significantly over the last decade.

A chart showing US refinery capacity (US Energy Information Administration)

The bull case for oil prices remains strong as well. Brent Crude prices remain high even with the recent pull back to $70 a barrel. There was significant underinvestment in the oil and gas sector for much of the four years between 2016-2020 because of how low oil prices were during most of that period, most companies and governments are also at near peak oil production levels. The International Energy Agency is forecasting daily demand for oil to rise by 1.9 million barrels per day in 2022, while this agency is projecting that new supplies will only rise by only 1 million barrels per day.

Also, as I wrote in my recent article about Marathon Petroleum (MPC). The Russia-Ukraine conflict should also continue for some time since Zelensky is still unwilling to accept any territorial concessions, so the West is likely to continue to sanction the Russian economy, including focusing on the country's energy sector. Asian economies opening up should lead to growth rates accelerating in the back half of the year, and travel rates are also expected to increase as Covid restrictions are eased and more people come back to work.

BP's profits also hit a 14-year high last year, and the company has been aggressively returning cash to shareholders with a significant new buyback plan, as well as a recent 10% dividend raise. Management bought back $3.5 billion in shares in the last 3 months of 2022 alone, which was the fourth buyback the company did just last year. BP is planning another $2.75 billion buyback this year, the company currently has $8.3 billion in operating cash flow. BP also has committed to returning 60% of surplus cash to shareholders.

All investments have risks, and BP does have exposure to the natural gas market, which is likely to remain weak for some time. The warmer than expected temperatures and an oversupplied market are resulting in natural gas prices continuing to fall. The price of natural gas in the US today is 2.21 per BTU, and natural gas has been in a bear market for some time. The US Energy Information Administration is also projecting prices to be significantly lower this year because of falling demand as a due to lower manufacturing activity, some progress in new renewables coming online, and warmer than expected temperatures.

Still, BP looks undervalued using a number of metrics. The company trades at 5.72x likely forward earnings, 2.92 projected forward EBITDA, and 2.85x forecasted forward cash flow. The industry average is 8x projected forward earnings, 4.85x likely forward EBITDA, and 3.96x forecasted forward cash flow. BP's 5-year average valuation is also 4.91x likely forward EBITDA and 4.4x projected forward cash flow.

BP faced some very tough times after the Deepwater Horizon spill and during the difficult operating environment the company between 2016 and 2020. Today the company is very well positioned to take advantage of what is likely to remain a favorable operating environment for some time. Management has also made a strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders, and the company has the cash to continue to raise the dividend and aggressively buy back shares. BP has faced a lot of adversity over the last 15 years, but the company is in a very strong financial position today. While this company has had a good run over the last several years, BP should continue to outperform.