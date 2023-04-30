Amazon: When Even Bears Turn Out To Be Optimistic
Summary
- Amazon's growth story was built on the hype and hope of AWS.
- We have had a steadfastly bearish view on the outlook.
- We look at the current quarter's numbers and tell you we were hopelessly optimistic.
- Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS segment was always a GARP story for us. Growth At a Ridiculous Price. When we covered this earlier in the year we said that the AWS story was done, at least from an operating income standpoint.
Our outlook here is that AWS will continue its strong revenue growth for some time before even it joins the nominal GDP growth rate of the rest of the company. For 2023, 2024 and 2025, we see AWS revenue growth decelerating to 18%, 14% and 10% respectively. Over the same time frame, operating margins should contract to 14%-17%. That would keep AWS operating income about flat from these levels over the next 3 years. As to what you should value this at, our best number is about 15X after-tax profits. So our fair value for AWS is about $225 billion.
Source: AWS-Gone, How The Last Hope For Amazon Disappeared
That was not taken too kindly by the bulls who liked to assign $3 trillion in market capitalization just for this segment alone. Well turns out that our bearish views were extremely optimistic. We break down Q1-2023 numbers and show how bad the story has gotten for the bulls as far as the AWS story goes.
Q1-2023
AMZN reported a solid sales number and the 9% year over year beat estimates by a solid $2.85 billion.
Overall operating income was not too bad either and came in at almost $5.0 billion. This was despite some forex pressure still visible in the quarter.
Over the last 12 months, operating income was down significantly as the multiple poor quarters weighed down results.
On the retail side, it was all from North America. Sales were up 11%.
International segment was too heavily weighed down by the strong US Dollar to contribute meaningfully to sales growth. Of course profits have long evaded this area and this quarter was no different.
The big disappointment for the bull case though, came from the AWS segment. Sales growth continued to slow down and they were up 16% year over year. As we had noted in our previous work, we expected 18% sales growth for 2023. This is a big deal as the slowdown also showed the first quarter were quarter over quarter numbers declined.
But the bigger issue was the operating income was down by about 25%. AMZN employs the same "spend at will" attitude in AWS that it does in its retail business. Year over year, AWS operating expenses were up 36%. So when sales come in under long term projected rates, we get this excruciating drop in profits. Operating profit margin for AWS was at 24%. Last year it was at 35%. If you use any long term, stand alone, model to value AWS, you will drop your ending value by about 40%-50% if your operating margins collapse by one-third. That is because the remaining aspects remain relatively static and erode your cash flow by same dollar value.
Verdict
Those numbers were horrifying enough but the stock actually moved up 14% on those really inconsequential "beats". That held until this came up in the conference call.
Given the ongoing economic uncertainty, customers of all sizes in all industries continue to look for cost savings across their businesses, similar to what you’ve seen us doing at Amazon. As expected, customers continue to evaluate ways to optimize their cloud spending in response to these tough economic conditions in the first quarter. And we are seeing these optimizations continue into the second quarter with April revenue growth rates about 500 basis points lower than what we saw in Q1.
Source: AMZN Q1-2023 Conference Call Transcript
So chalk that one up as something we got completely wrong. We expected 18% growth for the year and that looks like a pipedream with what was reported for Q1-2023 and for April. On a related note, look at what United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) had to say about Q1-2023.
Carol Tomé
And maybe just a little more color on volume, and then I’ll go to your question about Teamsters. As we – as Brian detailed, the rate of acceleration in the year-over-year decline caused us pause because we were down around 3% in January, 5% in March – February and 7% in March. As we look at April, April has stabilized relative to how we exited March. So we feel very good that volume has stabilized.
Source: UPS Q1-2023 Conference Call Transcript
Leaving aside that optimism at the end, those volume numbers look like we already are in a recession. The 1.1% Q1-2023 reported GDP likely gets revised down as we move ahead. The question becomes what do you want to value AMZN at if AWS has its operating income contracting and retail still shows no future potential of profitability? We told you that the last time, and the answer has not changed. AMZN will trade at the same price to sales multiple of Walmart (WMT).
Don't forget that the two lines did meet after the NASDAQ 2000 bubble and today's environment looks more like that than any other time in history.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.
Give us a try and as a bonus check out our Fixed Income Portfolios.
Explore our method & why options may be right for your retirement goals.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)