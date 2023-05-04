Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 9:30 PM ETAbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.77K Followers

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tryn Stimart - Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Dr. Carl Hansen - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President

Andrew Booth - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrea Tan - Goldman Sachs

Antonia Borovina - Bloom Burton

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Nishant Gandhi - Truist

Gaurav Goparaju - Berenberg

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Malcolm Hoffman - BMO

Steven Mah - Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to AbCellera's First Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. My name is Terry, and I will facilitate the audio portion of today's interactive broadcast. [Operator instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Tryn Stimart, AbCellera’s Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. Please proceed.

Tryn Stimart

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to AbCellera's first quarter 2023 business update. We're pleased to have you with us today as we will discuss the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today, which you can find on our investor relations website. With me on the call today are are Dr. Carl Hansen, AbCellera's Chief Executive Officer and President; and Andrew Booth, AbCellera's Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast portion of this call contains a slide presentation that we will refer to during the call. If you are following along on the phone and wish to access the slide portion of this presentation, you may do so on the investor relations section of our website. For those of you who have accessed the streaming portion of the webcast, please be aware that there may be a delay and that you will not be able to post questions via the web.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.