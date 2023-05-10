Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.12K Followers

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Anna Marie Wagner - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Jason Kelly - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Dmytruk - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gaurav Goparaju - Berenberg Bank

Ivy Kozlowski - Goldman Sachs

Anna Marie Wagner

Good afternoon. I'm Anna Marie Wagner, SVP of Corporate Development at Ginkgo Bioworks. I'm joined by Jason Kelly, our Co-Founder and CEO; and Mark Dmytruk, our CFO.

Thanks as always for joining us. We're looking forward to updating you on our progress. As a reminder, during the presentation today, we'll be making forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission to learn more about these risks and uncertainties.

So, we just hosted our annual conference Ferment and all that's geared towards our customers understanding why customers are choosing Ginkgo is important to our investors. And so we're going to spend some time today recapping some of the themes from that event.

As usual we'll end with a Q&A session and I'll take questions from analysts, investors, and the public. You can submit those questions to us in advance via Twitter #Gingkoresults or e-mail at investors@gingkobioworks.com.

All right. Over to you Jason.

Jason Kelly

Thanks Anna Marie. I'm super excited to be chatting with all of you today. We just hosted Ginkgo Ferment, our big meeting. We had about 1,000 people there in person, plus folks on the live stream as well.

In my keynote, I reminded the audience that at Ginkgo we're not spending our cash just on clinical trials or field trials or cosmetic launches, these are sort of end product activities that our customers are doing.

At Ginkgo, we're spending our capital

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.