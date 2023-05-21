Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties: Will The Last Bear Please Turn Off The Lights

Summary

  • MPW's dividend yield at 15.1% has moved to its highest level since it went public in the summer of 2005.
  • Continued concerns around the health of its largest operator tenants seem overdone against MPW's current valuation discount to its peers.
  • Short interest at nearly 20% has rendered MPW one of the most shorted REITs.
  • This is as the dividend remained concretely covered versus fiscal 2023 first quarter FFO.

The harsh cruelty of the stock market is that there is no floor and what has fallen can keep on falling. To be clear, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is down 33% since the start of 2023, down 57% over the last

Medical Properties Trust Dividend History

Medical Properties Trust Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Operators

Medical Properties Trust Debt

Medical Properties Trust Debt Repayments

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.46K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

