Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nomad Foods: Shares Look Cheap As Margins Start To Stabilize

Jun. 06, 2023 4:01 PM ETNomad Foods Limited (NOMD)
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1K Followers

Summary

  • Nomad Foods stock has declined by around 45% since its peak two years ago, but organic sales growth is trending positive and margins are stabilizing.
  • The company's debt has been refinanced, and management has reaffirmed its earnings growth targets.
  • With a historically low EPS multiple and potential for valuation multiple expansion, the shares offer significant upside potential over the next few years.
Buying Convenient Food

SolStock

Since hitting a peak of over $31.60 per share two years ago, shares of Europe-focused frozen food company Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) have suffered a significant reversal in fortune, declining by around 45% in that time and materially underperforming the company's peer

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.