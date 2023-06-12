Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JAAA: Becoming A Powerhouse On The Back Of Higher Rates

Summary

  • Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF provides retail investors access to the previously inaccessible AAA CLO asset class.
  • JAAA has experienced a significant increase in assets under management, reaching nearly $3 billion in under two years, due to its floating rate nature and spread pick-up.
  • The fund is an attractive yielding vehicle with minimal credit risk, making it a suitable option for investors seeking floating rate exposure and diversification benefits.
  • AAA CLOs have de-minimis credit risk, but do have a slight liquidity constraint when compared to treasuries and corporate bonds.
Thesis

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle focuses on a floating rate asset class, namely AAA CLO tranches. Until the advent of this fund, AAA CLOs were an asset class inaccessible to retail investors. CLOs are securitizations, which

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JAAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

