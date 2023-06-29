EM Currencies Remain Resilient As U.S. Rates Stay High

tum3123

Emerging markets local currencies have been resilient in 2023 despite surging U.S. rates, with 19 out of 20 countries in the index having positive local returns this year.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision this month to keep rates steady came after 500 basis points (bps) of tightening since early 2022. Regardless of whether this reflects a “pause” or a “skip,” we expect rates to stay higher for longer, and recent comments and projections from the Fed support that view.

Despite significantly higher rates for the foreseeable future, however, the U.S. dollar has exhibited weakness since the third quarter of 2022 against emerging markets currencies (EMFX).

Through June 16, 2023, EMFX has provided a year-to-date return of 2.5%, with 13 of the 20 countries in the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index providing a positive return from a currency perspective.

Asian countries, primarily China, have been the EMFX underperformers this year. Unlike broad EM equity benchmarks, emerging markets local debt indexes are more diversified geographically, and returns are not nearly as dependent on China and other Asian economies.

EMFX Resilience as U.S. Rates Increase

Source: J.P. Morgan as of 6/16/2023 and Bloomberg. EMFX is represented by the currency return of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This resilience is perhaps surprising, as one might typically expect EMFX to suffer against the U.S. dollar in a period of increasing real interest rates in the U.S. We believe there are a few factors that explain EMFX’s resilience.

First, emerging markets central banks hiked rates far before the Fed and other developed markets central banks, and many have already gotten inflation under control. This means that real rates, which on average are well in positive territory, are also increasing in these countries.

Second, on average emerging markets have maintained both monetary and fiscal discipline, and exhibit better fundamentals than developed markets overall in terms of growth and indebtedness. Lastly, EMFX remains undervalued versus long-term historical averages, despite the recent modest recovery.

Although EMFX has provided a positive return for the year, the majority of the 7.8% year-to-date return on emerging markets local currency bonds has come from local interest rates, driven by high carry.

In fact, 19 out of 20 countries in the index have positive local returns this year. This dynamic is not uncommon; in prior years where emerging markets local currency bonds have performed well, local rates (duration and carry) have explained the majority of the return.

We believe this year may follow that same pattern, with the tailwind of a weaker dollar. Even if the dollar does not weaken significantly and remains relatively stable, emerging markets local currency bonds can still provide attractive income given the substantial yields the asset class currently provides.

