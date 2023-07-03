Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

H1 2023 Portfolio Review - Revenge Of The Mega Caps

Jul. 03, 2023 2:25 AM ETABBV, ATVI, MITSY, PAG, SPY, TGT, TTC, US10Y, WBD
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.73K Followers

Summary

  • A resurgence in mega-cap growth stocks caused my portfolio to underperform the S&P 500 in the first half of 2023.
  • Key lessons learned were that personal debt is sometimes OK if it means staying invested, watch out for tax implications, and pay attention to changes in market sentiment.
  • Persistent high inflation and higher interest rates for longer could bring my portfolio back to outperformance, but the "risk" of a soft landing and continued market melt-up remains.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Market Recap

The first half of 2023 was strong for the S&P 500, with the index ETF (SPY) returning 16.8% including dividends. If we look under the hood, however, we see narrow leadership with just 3 of 11 sectors driving most

Top S&P Sectors 1H 2023 chart

Seeking Alpha

Top holdings of SPY

Top holdings of SPY (Seeking Alpha)

Worst performing sectors of 1H 2023 chart

Seeking Alpha

Value vs Growth chart 1H 2023

Seeking Alpha

1H 2023 ETF Performance by market cap

Seeking Alpha

Fixed Income ETF performance 1H 2023

Seeking Alpha

S&P Earnings Yield vs 10 Year Treasury chart

Author Spreadsheet

Top holdings 1H 2023

Author Spreadsheet

Top Fixed Income holdings 1H 2023

Author Spreadsheet

Portfolio holdings

Author Spreadsheet

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.73K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IVW, AGG, BP, IJR, IEMG, IEFA, T, PDO, TGT, ETN, NAD, BRK.B, MITSY, PAG, TTC, ABBV, ATVI, TVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long all positions listed in the Appendix.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.