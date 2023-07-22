Adecoagro: Rice Export Bans In India Come At A Good Time
Summary
- With the troubles in Uruguay and Argentina for a lot of crops, Rice has become really important for Adecoagro.
- The Indian Rice Export bans on non-basmati rice come at a good time, where further elevation in prices will drive contribution.
- Otherwise the ethanol and sugar segment is off to a great start in a harvesting period that is ordinarily slow.
- The increment is already good for the company, and it seems like it could increment better. But the stock is running pretty high these days.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) has some headlines in its favour these days. India extending protectionist measures in order to protect domestic rice prices is a good start to the year for Adecoagro, which is otherwise suffering from weaker harvests in crops. Rice has become a more important contributor, the further price action will be constructive. On top of that, sugar prices seem to be up, and the company is crushing cane way ahead of schedule while in an ordinarily slow period. Cash flows should be looking pretty good this year.
Food Insecurity Drives Fundamentals
Adecoagro has a lot of options for what to do with the sugarcane it gets a hold of. It can produce ethanol, which is used in cars in Brazil, or it can be processed into sugar. What is notable is that as of the last quarter, there was a lot of volume coming into this business before the really good season anyway starts. Sugar is the opportunity since that's where the margin is right now. This segment is the vast majority of the cash flows from the company (before WC) and has been driving it up YoY.
Cane availability was excellent and productivity indicators almost doubled compared to last year. Because of this, we crushed 5x more cane, and we are one of the few players to produce sugar during the traditional inter-harvest period. The outlook for this segment looks very promising and price scenario is very constructive.
For instance, sugar prices have increased by 30% since the beginning of the year and are now trading above $0.25 per pound. This represents 30% premiums to hydrous ethanol and over 15% to anhydro ethanol.
The other thing is rice, which, given the failures in yield of the other crops due to weather events in Uruguay and Argentina, is basically representing the entire crop business at the moment. Up to the last quarter, the rice segment was already being supported by decent volumes and most importantly, strong price action. The main determinant of the rice price is India, which has revealed itself as a very shrewd geopolitical operator, winning big from the Ukraine war. They have just declared an export ban on yet more categories of rice, following previous export bans. This is great for incremental performance in rice.
Bottom Line
We think that the economic confidence we are seeing is going to be a major force in defending Adecoagro's business model as it begins to put a difficult year for crops behind it. We think that deglobalisation and food security is going to become an even bigger concern over the next year or two, and think that the only thing that might severely change things is an end to the Ukraine war, which we believe will happen only if there is a win by Trump in the upcoming US election in 2024. With the fact that the sugar and ethanol business is already steaming ahead in the pre-season, and the fact that rice is going to be secularly supported as concerns around food security and protectionism by India mount, all compounded by Russia's strategic interest in attacking food supplies especially when the US and western economies seemed to be at a turning point in terms of food inflation, the cash flows from Adecoagro's business should continue to increment further. They are already up 50% YoY (excl. WC changes) and seem to be moving with enough momentum on recent headlines to continue to deliver performance in the currently running quarter.
However, the operating cash flow yield (excl. WC) is looking a little lower than it has been in the past due to price increases in the stock compressing rates, without any fundamental changes in the tenor of geopolitics and food security concerns. Markets are definitely aware of AGRO's defensive angle against food insecurity issues. A pass for now.
