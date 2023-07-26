Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 1:28 PM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.78K Followers

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Poillon - Head, Investor Relations

Doug Shulman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Micah Conrad - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

Michael Kaye - Wells Fargo

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Matthew Hurwit - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to the OneMain Financial's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today from OneMain is Peter Poillon Head of Investor Relations. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Peter Poillon. You may begin.

Peter Poillon

Thank you, Shelby. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Let me begin by directing you to page two of the second quarter 2023 investor presentation, which contains important disclosures concerning forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP measures. The presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our discussion today will contain certain forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs about the company's future, financial performance, and business prospects and these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of today.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in our earnings press release. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

If you may be listening to this via replay at some point after today, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, July 26th and have not been updated subsequent

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.