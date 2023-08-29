Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SilverCrest Metals: A Compelling Buy At Current Valuations

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. has come under scrutiny due to a decrease in reserves and increased operating costs, unsettling investors.
  • Despite these concerns, the company's Las Chispas mine remains a highly attractive asset with projected high profitability.
  • SilverCrest's financial strength, including its robust profitability prospects and lack of debt, make it a compelling buy at its current valuation.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Gold Bull Portfolio get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

SilverCrest Metals: A Compelling Buy At Current Valuations

This is new coverage on the silver miner SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV), a silver mining company that has recently come under scrutiny due to the release of its

Looking for more buying opportunities? Join the exclusive community of smart investors who trust The Gold Bull Portfolio for expert analysis on all commodity stocks! Subscribe and gain immediate access to my top picks, personal portfolio insights, and in-depth analysis of over 140 stocks. And, as a special welcome offer, new subscribers can try out our service risk-free with a free 2-week trial and receive a 10% discount on annual subscriptions. Don't miss this opportunity to take control of your investment strategy and grow your wealth – subscribe now!

This article was written by

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
14.38K Followers

With over a decade of experience in the investment industry, I am a highly skilled private investor with a proven track record of success in the commodities and hard assets sector. My areas of expertise include investing in gold and silver miners, royalty and streaming companies, pure exploration companies, as well as oil and gas producers and MLPs. My comprehensive understanding of these markets and my ability to identify and capitalize on profitable opportunities have enabled me to consistently deliver strong returns for my subscribers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SILV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

d
denoverenes7
Today, 6:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.11K)
Excellent article. Gold is around its all time high. Silver is only half way to its all time high. And with a P/E around 7, it's a great value. When silver takes off, this stock will do VERY well due to its big exposure to silver prices. I hold 6,000 shares.
J
Jerry Antonies
Today, 6:07 PM
Premium
Comments (135)
I still remain unattractive to Mexico investment
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.