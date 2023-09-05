Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brady Corporation (BRC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 05, 2023 12:12 PM ETBrady Corporation (BRC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.36K Followers

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ann Thornton - Chief Financial Officer

Russell Shaller - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Brady Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Ann Thornton, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Ann Thornton

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Brady Corporation fiscal 2023 fourth quarter earnings conference call. The slides for this morning's call are located on our website at www.bradycorp.com/investors. We will begin our prepared remarks on slide number three.

Please note that during this call, we may make comments about forward-looking information. Words such as expect, will, may, believe, forecast and anticipate are just a few examples of words identifying a forward-looking statement.

It’s important to note that forward-looking information is subject to various risk factors and uncertainties, which could significantly impact expected results. Risk factors were noted in our news release this morning and in Brady’s fiscal 2022 Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC this morning.

Also, please note that this teleconference is copyrighted by Brady Corporation and may not be rebroadcast without the consent of Brady. We will be recording this call and broadcasting it on the Internet. As such, your participation in the Q&A session will constitute your consent to being recorded.

I’ll now turn the call over to Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell Shaller. Russell?

Russell Shaller

Thank you, Ann, and thank

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.