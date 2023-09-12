Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The United States Continues To Be The Investment Of Choice

Sep. 12, 2023 9:30 AM ETBGT, DGRO, DIA, PDO, QQQ, RSP, SCHD, SDY, VOO, JNK11 Comments
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Global investors are increasingly putting their funds into US equities and bonds due to the US's strong market performance and resilience in the face of global economic challenges.
  • Non-US investors, particularly in China, are rotating out of their own countries and investing in US markets.
  • The US labor market remains strong, adding jobs every month, which supports consumer spending and buffers the impact of higher borrowing costs.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Digital Map of USA with data charts

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the state of the global marketplace, with a focus on why the US has been out-performing and drawing investor interest from around the globe. This is

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.33K Followers

I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I currently work for a large-cap US Bank in funds management. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) when I got my Finance degree. I received my MBA in 2013 in North Carolina.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, RYE

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PDO, BGT, Individual muni issues (North Carolina)

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM, MGM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, DIA, QQQ, RSP, DGRO, SCHD, SDY, BGT, PDO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

Market Map profile picture
Market Map
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (3.51K)
Since 1931, after the advent of negative double-digit years produced by the S&P 500 ( most recent 2022 ), forward 5 & 20 year stock returns, especially "value" stocks, were substantial Table 1 https://tinyurl.com/4x3wn7sd

When the starting year has produced a "positive" return in the "1st half " (2023 = +16%), forward 54 month returns have been decent, with worst monthly basis S&P drawdowns in the first 36 months, below initial starting level, being not greater than -17% . https://imgur.com/a/maRrdsa

Further, if an investor is gun shy because of the typically weak seasonal August/September period, starting October of the positive 1st half years shown, the S&P and value stocks produced decent positive forward 51 month forward total returns https://imgur.com/a/EfcHanq
Zeldan profile picture
Zeldan
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (142)
The world is a scary, unpredictable place. In New York and Miami there are whole apartment buildings, seemingly unoccupied, but owed by foreigners who will jump on a plane and flee their homelands at the first sign of trouble.
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 10:35 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.29K)
I certainly believe it
pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 10:21 AM
Premium
Comments (1.08K)
👍
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 10:24 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.29K)
Thanks for the support
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 9:56 AM
Premium
Comments (1.5K)
You might have some overlap w/ those ETFs. I would replace DGRO w/ DGRW.
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 9:59 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.29K)
I imagine one would do fine with either
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 9:55 AM
Premium
Comments (1.5K)
Here is the Bottom Line since 1776: The United States has Always been GREAT.
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 9:58 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.29K)
Certainly blessed to live here no doubt.
B
Bobbie B
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (4.33K)
Spain is in trouble, it would be mice to know what is going on with our neighbors to the South, especially Brazil
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 9:58 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.29K)
Always problems elsewhere that seem to dwarf our own!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.