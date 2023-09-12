Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 12, 2023 5:47 AM ETBioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paula Savanti - Head of Investor Relations

Federico Trucco - Chief Executive Officer

Enrique Lopez Lecube - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Klieve - Wake Street Capital Market

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer

Bobby Burleson - Canaccord

Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Brian Wright - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Bioceres Crop Solutions Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Hannah and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host Paula Savanti, Head of Investor Relations. You may go ahead.

Paula Savanti

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome. Thank you everyone for joining our call. Presenting today during the call will be Federico Trucco, our Chief Executive Officer, and Enrique Lopez Lecube, our Chief Financial Officer. Both will be available for the Q&A session.

Before we proceed, I would like to make the following Safe Harbor statement. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, and I refer you to the forward-looking statements section of today's earnings release and presentation, as well as the recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed circumstances. This conference call is being webcast and the webcast link is available at Bioceres Crop Solutions Investor Relations website.

At this time, I will turn the call over to our CEO Federico Trucco. Thank you.

Federico Trucco

Thank you, Paula, And thanks to everyone that is joining us today in our fourth quarter

