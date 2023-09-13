Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 13, 2023 8:25 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)
Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Emeka Chukwu - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Paul Pickle - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Scott Searle - Roth MKM

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Cody Acree - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Semtech Corporation Conference Call to discuss the Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results. Speakers for today's call will be Paul Pickle, Semtech's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Emeka Chukwu, Semtech's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please note that this conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

I would now like to turn the call over to Semtech's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Emeka Chukwu.

Emeka Chukwu

Thank you, operator. A press release announcing our unaudited results was issued after the market close today and is available on our website at semtech.com.

Today's call will include forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in these statements. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please review the Safe Harbor statement included in today's press release and in the Other Risk Factors section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a reminder, comments made on today's call are current as of today only and Semtech undertakes no obligation to update the information from this call should facts or circumstances change. During this call, all references made to financial results other

