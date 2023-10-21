Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CarGurus: Improvements At CarOffer Bode Well Stock

Oct. 21, 2023 4:32 AM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • CarGurus' core business remains solid, and should do well in the current environment.
  • The company has revamped its Digital Wholesale business and saw positive EBITDA in Q2.
  • The stock looks attractive at current levels.

Suv Car Transportation Vehicle Generic Energy Concept

Rawpixel

Back in February, I place a "Buy" rating on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), arguing that its results were being muddied by issues at CarOffer, but that its core business remained strong. The stock is up over 4% since then, trailing the 6% return from

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.63K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CARG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CARG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CARG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CARG
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.