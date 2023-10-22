Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital Yields Over 10% And Is A Strong Income Play Going Into Q3 Earnings

Oct. 22, 2023 10:15 PM ETKO4 Comments
Summary

  • Ares Capital is the largest BDC with strong net assets and a market cap, making it a leader in the sector.
  • The higher for longer rate environment is expected to benefit ARCC as banks become less likely to service middle-market companies, allowing ARCC to lend at higher rates.
  • ARCC has a track record of growing core earnings and dividends in both low and high-rate environments, making it a strong income-generating equity.

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (4)

k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 11:00 PM
Premium
Comments (11.13K)
Just remember the dividend is primarily ordinary income and taxed accordingly. NAV around $18.60. Buy below NAV.

You could sell Dec $19 puts for $0.95 or $18 for $.50. I might do the latter to be conservative. If it doesn’t get there I still have income.
Yesterday, 11:49 PM
Comments (8.37K)
Comments (8.37K)
@kevn1111 Thanks for reading and commenting
pje_123 profile picture
pje_123
Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Premium
Comments (742)
Below $19 is a good buy, IMO, with high probability of modest capital appreciation and (almost) guaranteed bump to that already rich dividend coming soon. Plus a special - buy some before the announcement!
Yesterday, 11:49 PM
Comments (8.37K)
Comments (8.37K)
@pje_123 Thanks for reading and commenting
