Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Redwood Trust: Book Value Likely To Decrease, But Not As Much As Agency REITs

Oct. 28, 2023 1:00 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)AGNC
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.67K Followers

Summary

  • Redwood Trust investors will need to watch delinquency trends, which climbed last quarter.
  • RWT's book value will likely decline as a result of rising mortgage rates, but not nearly to the extent of agency REITs.
  • With the stock still trading well below book value, the stock remains a "Buy" for now.

Jumbo Loan mortgage inscription and stacks of coins.

designer491

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) has an over 20% return since I placed a "Buy" rating on the REIT in May. With other mortgage REITS struggling, let's take a closer look at the name ahead of its Q3 earnings.

Company Profile

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.67K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RWT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RWT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RWT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.