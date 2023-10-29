Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medtronic Stock Is Simply Too Cheap To Ignore

Oct. 29, 2023 5:07 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)2 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medtronic is a global medical technology company specializing in various medical devices.
  • The company's revenues are well distributed among different segments, with cardiovascular being the largest segment.
  • Medtronic expects further growth in its cardiovascular and neuroscience segments, driven by product launches and the adoption of integrated solutions.
  • The current EV/EBITDA multiple of just 12-13x and a growing dividend yield of over 4% provide a good starting point to enter a long position today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Female engineer preparing operating theatre light in factory clean room

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a major global medical technology company based in Minnesota. They specialize in various medical devices, including those for cardiac rhythm management, spinal and surgical navigation, diabetes and neurological treatments, vascular therapies, and cardiac surgery.

The

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.81K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MDT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

b
bmc123
Today, 6:28 AM
Premium
Comments (148)
Aren't they headquartered in Dublin, Ireland (for tax reasons). I think that means 25% off the dividend instead of 15%. I don't have time to check that out right now but just thought it worth saying.
m
mr_dinky_dot_bomb
Today, 7:06 AM
Premium
Comments (1.31K)
@bmc123 -- there is no special tax or withholding of tax for US citizens. MDT dividends are "Qualified Dividends" for US tax and receive any applicable tax breaks - MDT dividends are like dividends from AAPL, US Steel, etc.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MDT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MDT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.