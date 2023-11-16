Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSSIF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.23K Followers

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:OSSIF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dwayne Kushniruk - CEO

Paul Johnston - CFO

Brandon Taylor - President and COO

Sean Peasgood - Investor Relations

Operator

Good morning. And thank you for joining us for OneSoft Solutions Financial Conference Call to discuss its Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Ending September 30, 2023. On the call today, we have OneSoft's CEO, Dwayne Kushniruk; CFO, Paul Johnston; and President and COO, Brandon Taylor. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded.

Before management discusses the results, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements in this call may be forward-looking in nature. These include statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. For caveats about forward-looking statements and risk factors, please see OneSoft's MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 which can be accessed on the company's profile at SEDAR Plus on the company's website.

I will now pass the call over to OneSoft's CEO, Dwayne Kushniruk. Please go ahead.

Dwayne Kushniruk

Good morning, and welcome to everyone on the call. I'm Dwayne Kushniruk, OneSoft's CEO. So this is our second financial results conference call and we are assuming that most attendees are familiar with our company. But to explain a little bit about what we do, in general, we provide software-as-a-service or SaaS solution that ingests, correlates and analyzes big data. We use cloud computing and machine learning to do this. And this helps pipeline operators to predict when and where oil and gas pipeline failures might occur. It allows these operators to optimize their integrity management and automates many

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Patrick Irish profile picture
Patrick Irish
Today, 2:44 PM
Comments (6.04K)
Sean, what a pro. Nice CC
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OSSIF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSSIF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.