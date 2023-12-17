Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Recently Sold Ares Capital Corp Stock

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ARCC stock has a very impressive long-term track record.
  • It used to be my favorite BDC, and I made considerable profits from my investment in it.
  • However, I just sold my shares and in this article I detail why.
Business graph and charts sell or buy dices

MF3d

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) used to be my favorite overall Business Development Company (i.e., "BDC") due to its phenomenal long-term track record of generating outsized total returns as well as sustaining and even growing NAV per share while also paying

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
26.21K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (7.25K)
This well written article articulates numerous reasons why it's not a great idea to own leveraged BDCs, especially those trading at a premium to their NAV, in a recessionary and declining interest rate environment. Earnings are likely to go down, producing lower distributions, and the risks of default increase.

It's for those reasons that I recently sold all of our profitable positions in ARCC and OBDC. We also trimmed FSK by 15%, although we continue to hold a full position in FSK because it has been increasing its earnings, distributions and NAV while still trading at a ridiculous 20% discount to its NAV. Such a large discount creates a buffer of sorts on a comparative basis to the other BDCs. However, FSK is by no means immune from being dumped from our portfolio on the first signs of erosion of its earnings, distributions and/or NAV.
t
tomhiggins
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (40)
Being a 'value investor' means holding through thick and thin. If you sold ARCC on the basis of some things that 'might' happen next year and the consequences that 'might' result from those things that 'might' happen, then that is not value investing, that is trading. That is trying to time the market. And as we all know, that is a fool's errand.
K
Keypounder52
Today, 2:19 PM
Comments (593)
Good article

I can live with a small cut in the dividend
B
Be A Man
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (5.03K)
Many are now saying a recession is unlikely or very mild. Arcc over earns its distribution so a small drop in Nii does not reduce the dividend. Though the loans are heavily floating rate I suspect they will also reduce their debt costs with the lower rates (baby bonds can be called). And if rates are lower and a mild recession I suspect the loan volume will pick up adding to Nii. Good luck in your 100% exit.
Ps: an addendum: that 1st lien/2nd lien ratio is so overused and misleading. A 1st lien in a weak company is rather more risky than a 2nd lien in a strong company. It’s the Bdc acumen in its loan process that is key. Few better than Arcc.
R
Risk21
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (534)
Agree with the sale, but XLU? Pretty boring. I'd rather sit with the cash.
I
Ian Scuffling
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (290)
@Risk21 I'm sitting in higher than normal cash levels as well. Easier to do when it's paying ~5%. If short term interest rates come down significantly as expected, that 5% might become 3% pretty quickly. And in a taxable account, interest on cash is taxed at ordinary income levels v. lower qualified dividend rates. XLU currently pays a 3.4% yield, with several of the largest individual utilities within it paying 4% plus. Utilities also offer capital gain potential as rates drop.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 2:09 PM
Comments (3.98K)
Fair points and good article. I like ARCC’s conservatism with their spillover income. I think they will be fine in a mild recession but they will definitely face some headwinds as I suspect all BDCs will. Their leverage ratio also isn’t much higher than the BDC average of roughly 48%. But either way can’t say I disagree with your sell. Cheers and happy Sunday
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (1.9K)
What % of their floating rate debt is NOT hedges. TSLX has nearly ALL their debt floating. But since it's 100% hedged with interest rate swaps their income is 0% dependent on the prevailing interest rate.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (3.92K)
@scottiebumich

TSLX and OCSL do that the rest of them couldn’t resist getting cheap fixed rate debt so they’re all exposed to falling rates

I still hold TSLX for that reason
e
erbrown
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (257)
Would ANGC fall into this trap?
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (3.92K)
Sold ARCC earlier in the year

Bought their bonds - reckon when rates fall I’ll get capital gains in those which will then go back into the common
