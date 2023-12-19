Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Livent: Undervalued With Significant Upside Potential

Dec. 19, 2023 2:57 AM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM) Stock
Yani Hellebaut profile picture
Yani Hellebaut
35 Followers

Summary

  • The strong share price decline is a result of the macro headwinds in the lithium sector. 50% decline over the past 12 months.
  • Despite these challenges, Livent's fundamental outlook remains strong, with anticipated growth in the lithium sector and a merger with Allkem as additional growth catalysts.
  • Technical analysis shows a bottom around $13-$14.
  • Strong undervaluation based on EV/EBITDA.
  • A bottom share price combined with a significant undervaluation based on the EBITDA presents a buying opportunity.

Lithium Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry, cathode

Just_Super

Investment Thesis

Livent (NYSE:LTHM), as of last week, has witnessed a substantial 31% year-over-year decline in its share price and a remarkable 50% drop over the past twelve months, positioning Livent as one of the most undervalued lithium players, in my opinion. Recent

This article was written by

Yani Hellebaut profile picture
Yani Hellebaut
35 Followers
I analyze companies in the commodities and precious metals sector with long-term growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LTHM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LTHM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LTHM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.