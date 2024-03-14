IR_Stone

Preamble

In this article, I give reasons for my conviction that Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is undervalued, despite apparent fairly rich ratios. The logic for this hypothesis employs the CANSLIM method of identifying winners, which was championed in William O'Neil's well-respected book titled, How To Make Money In Stocks. O'Neil's method is an investing strategy that focuses on identifying companies with characteristics that allude to high-growth potential. As noted in O'Neil's book, the method isn't necessarily about buying and holding stock forever. Rather, the goal is to get into stocks with high-growth potential before they take off, and then sell when they reach their peak. It's a strategy for active investors who are not stressed out when there is some risk.

I have no doubt that current investors in SMCI are wearing a grin as wide as Bill Gates' wallet, which, I suspect, is stuffed with enough cash to pay off Haiti's national debt. I'm convinced that the aforementioned grins will become ever wider, if that is possible.

Overview Of SMCI

Those familiar with SMCI will know that the company's business strategy revolves around delivering high-performance, energy-efficient server solutions to a broad range of industries. Their products are aimed at sectors with demanding computational needs, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics.

The company is known for its agility in responding to new developments in the server component market. Given their well-known links to the key players in their industry, they are able to get products that utilize the latest CPUs or other advancements out the door in advance of their competitors. Furthermore, their server solutions are highly customisable, which allows customers to tailor the system to their specific needs.

In order to remain ahead of the pack, they invest heavily in research and development (R&D). Indeed, the sums devoted to R&D are accelerating in lockstep with the increase in revenues, reaching 53.9% (December 2023, $108.8 Million versus December 2022, $70.7 Million).

How Does SMCI Meet The CANSLIM Criteria?

C - Current Earnings: Investors need to search for companies with strong and increasing earnings.

Recent reports indicate exceptionally strong earnings growth. From the annual figures, we can see that YoY, EPS has increased by a more-than-respectable 118.2%. ($5.54 in 2022 v $12.09 in 2023). If we compare quarters, again, there are impressive improvements. For the quarter ended December, basic EPS was $5.47, which represents a 65.3% rise over the same period last year ($3.31 Dec 2022). These numbers are not too shabby, but better EPS was forecast for the next quarter.

These figures are anticipated to be $5.40 to $5.55, which, taking the median, represents a rise of a mere 0.1%. Considering the overall rise in the AI market, I suspect there will be much higher EPS than forecast. On top of that, the company has a history of exceeding estimates.

A - Annual Sales Growth: There ought to be consistent and significant revenue growth.

SMCI has experienced significant sales growth. The company reported a 29.9% increase in revenue YoY ($9,252.8 Million, 2023 v $7,123.5 Million, 2022) and a QoQ improvement of 103.2% ($3664.9 Million, Dec 2023 v $1,803.2, Dec 2022).

The forecast is for Q2 net sales of $3.7 Billion to $4.1 Billion (Median $3.9 billion), which represents an increase of around 6.5% over Q1. Comparing the forecast for Q2 last year is a far-more-dramatic jump of 204% (March 2023, $1,283.3 Million)

N - New Products/Market Leadership: For the method, target companies need to be at the forefront in developing innovative products that satisfy a strong need, ideally, a growing need.

Kevin Connors, VP of Global Partners at Nvidia, has spoken about the launch of the company's first data centre GPU. One of the key partners at the time was SMCI, and both companies worked together to produce a working system. According to Kevin, the relationship remains "strong".

And evidence of this strong relationship was given during SMCI's Q2 earnings report presentation, which states; "Continued development with NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper and Grace Superchips enabling first to market position".

The report further confirms that SMCI has developed robust ties with both Intel and AMD. It was noted that the company is developing "Next Gen AI designs for NVIDIA H200/B100, AMD MI300X, and Intel Gaudi3".

S - Supply and Demand: There ought to be a strong demand for a company's product or service.

We are all by now familiar with the demand for data centre GPUs being driven by the adoption of AI into many aspects of our lives. A simple Google search will reveal any number of extravagant expected CAGRs for the demand for many years into the future. For instance, one by Future Market Insights declared a growth rate of 32.2% until 2034.

Since SMCI has well-established links with the clear market leader, it is reasonable to expect that SMCI's growth trajectory will mirror that of Nvidia (NVDA). Furthermore, as intimated in the quarterly report, additional business will be gained as a result of links to the other two participants in the GPU industry.

Most importantly of all, the enviable revenue growth shown in quarterly reports indicates strong demand for SMCI's products.

L - Leadership: We need to consider companies with strong and visionary leadership.

If you take a trip to SMCI's web page, you will discover that Charles Liang founded Supermicro in 1993 and has been President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board ever since. For me, this is an excellent plus for an investor. There are other notable figures who have been with the company for an extended period, Wally Liaw for instance. Having been in the industry for 30-odd years, Mr Liang and Mr Liaw know the business inside out. Clearly, both are veterans of the industry and have demonstrated their ability to detect winds of change, as evidenced by SMCI's current status in the sector.

A final point, it's always a favourable signal when insiders have a large holding of stock. In the case of SMCI, insiders have 33.09% of shares outstanding.

I - Institutional Strength: Needless to say, if big investment firms are buying a stock, it can signal confidence. And if a company steps into S&P 500 territory, the stock price usually rises as the stock is purchased by a slew of ETFs.

Estimates indicate that around 62.14% of SMCI's shares are held by institutional investors. This means a significant portion of the company's ownership comes from entities such as investment outfits, pension funds, and hedge funds.

If this were not enough to lift the stock, it has been announced that; "On Friday, the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced its quarterly rebalancing moves, adding SMCI and Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to the index, which will replace Whirlpool (WHR) and Zions Bancorporation (ZION). The changes are set to take effect prior to the market open on Monday, March 18".

It should also be noted that there are few shares held by individuals like you and me; a mere 4.77%.

Given the above, it seems to me that a further move to the upside is on the cards.

M - Market Performance: The overall market for a company's output should be healthy for growth stocks to thrive.

Do you need another graphic showing the CAGR of AI? There are countless estimates depicting seriously massive growth in the adoption of AI by a swath of industries. It needs no further explanation for the continued growth in the market for SMCI's output well into the future. And as Jensen Huang of Nvidia has stated, AI is at a tipping point, that is to say, in his view, companies will adopt AI tools at an accelerating rate from this point forward.

In Addition

Whilst it is true that many ratios give investors pause for thought, a fair number are very positive for the company.

One of these ratios is the Debt to Equity figure, which is only 12.2%. This very low debt ratio, suggests a strong financial position and will enable future expansion of manufacturing, R&D and, hopefully, returns for stockholders.

From the table below, one can see that a number of common valuation matrices are indicative of a low valuation when compared to the leader of the pack; Nvidia.

SMCI Nvidia Price-to-Sales (P/S) 6.58 35.47 Price-to-Book (P/B) 20.72 50.18 Enterprise Value (EV)/Sales 6.85 35.67 Click to enlarge

Nvidia has a significantly higher P/S ratio, which aligns with its larger market size and brand recognition. However, SMCI has room to accelerate sales given the company's links with suppliers other than Nvidia.

A higher P/B ratio suggests the company's stock is valued higher relative to its book value. Nvidia again has a higher P/B, more than likely due to its higher growth prospects.

One very interesting ratio is the Enterprise Value (EV)/Sales. The EV/Sales ratio indicates how much an investor pays for every dollar of the company's sales. Generally, a low number implies a more undervalued company. This is because it suggests investors are paying less for each dollar of sales, potentially indicating a buying opportunity. According to this number, SMCI is a steal compared to Nvidia.

Price Prediction

As has been mentioned previously, there are a number of forecasts for a very high growth in data centre related equipment / technology for at least the next decade. In the article noted, a CAGR of 32.2% was given.

However, let us suppose that the EPS of SMCI grows in line with the sector and that the CAGR will be lower at 25%. Let us further bear in mind that the current growth in EPS is far higher than 25%. Under these circumstances, over the next 10 years, SMCI's EPS will surge from $12.09 to $112.59 (CAGR formula - $12.09(1+0.25) ^ 10)

And if the share price remained static at around $1,150, then the P/E ratio in 10 years would be 10.21 ($1,150 / $112.59)

After these 10 years, if we expect a P/E ratio of, 25, around the median for the sector, considering the EPS is $112.59, then, by shuffling the above formula, the share price would need to be around $2,814.92 (Share Price= P/E * EPS).

To sum up, if EPS for SMCI grows by 25% CAGR over the next 10 years, it is reasonable to expect the share price to reach $2,814.92. This sounds good to me, but investors ought to consider the "real" value of this sum as, of course, this cash will be worth less thanks to the magic of inflation in a decade's time.

A Bear Case

There are those who will point to a lot of ratios that highlight the current rich valuation of the stock. Also, I bet many will say that all the good news is already built into the price.

For instance, The P/E ratio is presently 80.51, well above the sector median of 23.12 and SMCI's 5-year average of 15.77. I could go on, but readers can check out the numbers at SA. As indicated by SA's Premium Tool SA's Premium Tool, the stock has been assigned a Valuation Grade of D.

Data from SA (SA)

It has been known for quite a while that SMCI would be included in the S&P 500. It is, therefore, entirely possible that the funds that need to buy S&P constituents have already done so.

However, according to O'Neil's book, the objective is to invest in high-growth stocks, and then sell when they reach their peak. In my view, we have a very long way to go before AI reaches any kind of saturation point.

Caution

As with any investment, buying SMCI may prove to be foolhardy, as the current price may well be as high as it gets for a while, or may even go down; who really knows? As for me, I will be watching AI-related stocks for a slowdown in EPS in the sector as an early warning of turbulence ahead. And, if indeed, the forecast EPS for SMCI of 0.1% comes to pass, I believe it will result in an almighty crash in the stock price.

From the above, you may deduce that I will be monitoring the EPS very closely to see whether, in fact, EPS maintains at least 25% YoY growth. Indeed, I will be checking for any slowdown in earnings to determine whether the stock has peaked.

Summary

It sure does look to me that SMCI meets the CANSLIM model for an excellent investment. On top of that, certain ratios are indicative of undervaluation relative to Nvidia.