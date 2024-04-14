Falcor

Overview

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is a North-American mid-size gold mining company, with producing assets in Canada and Mexico. A few weeks ago, the company announced a friendly acquisition of Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) to get the Magino mine, located right next to Alamos Gold's Island Gold mine. Argonaut's other higher-cost mines in the U.S. and Mexico will be spun out into a new company.

Figure 1 - Source: Alamos Gold Presentation

If we assume the acquisition of Argonaut Gold goes through, Magino will be Alamos Gold's fourth producing operation, somewhat dependent on if Island Gold and Magino are counted separately or as one larger operation. They are located right next to each other, which means there are a lot of synergies in the recently announced acquisition for the company.

Magino will take Alamos Gold's annualized production volume above 600Koz of gold. The pre-tax synergies are estimated to $515M, which is about the same amount as the enterprise value of the entire transaction.

Figure 2 - Source: Alamos Gold Presentation

The addition of Magino will increase the consolidated AISC for Alamos Gold in 2024 due to the recent ramp up issues at Magino, but in the next few years, Magino's operating costs are expected to be just marginally above Alamos Gold's consolidated costs. The production volume is expected to increase by about 25% from this transaction, while the share count of Alamos Gold will only increase by 5%.

It is hard to overstate what a good deal this is for Alamos Gold, which will now receive a mine with a long reserve life, a brand-new 10,000 t/d mill, a $1B tax pool which will offset taxes for the next few years in Canada, and it will also allow the company to decommission the existing Island Gold mill and save on planned expansion capital.

On the negative side, Alamos Gold will receive about 300Koz of gold hedges over the next 3 years, from the time this transaction closes, around July this year. This will put some downside pressure on the AISC margin for the company, but given the overall cost trend for Alamos Gold and the strong gold price, the company is on track for a record AISC margin going forward, even with these gold hedges.

Figure 3 - Source: Argonaut Gold Q4-24 FS

There is always a small risk that there is a competing bid on Argonaut, but that risk has probably decreased now when the C$50M private placement that Alamos Gold provided Argonaut with, has closed. The cash will provide Argonaut with the liquidity it needs until the acquisition is finalized.

Operations

The below charts look at production and cost for Alamos Gold's three operating mines over time, which are the Young-Davidson & Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and Mulatos district in Mexico. Please note that the consolidated guidance figures are prior to the addition of Magino.

The company also has the Lynn Lake development project in Manitoba, Canada, which could be in production during the second half of 2027, but the timeline has not been finalized at this point.

Figure 4 - Source: Corporate Presentations

The company is relatively diversified in terms of production between the three operating mines, they are all expected to produce between 150-200Koz of gold in 2024.

Over the last 5 years, with the pre-Magino guidance for 2024 included, the consolidated cash cost has increased by about 12%, which is impressive given the amount of inflation we have seen in the mining industry during this time. It is also worth pointing out the smoothness of the data, no mine has had a terrible year during this period, which speaks to quality management team and impressive execution.

Figure 5 - Source: Corporate Presentations Figure 6 - Source: Corporate Presentations

The consolidated AISC has also increased over time, but only 10% during this period, which is an impressive achievement, even if there will be a slight temporary bump for AISC during 2024 following the addition of Magino. In the chart below, we can for example see how Alamos Gold has diverged from the industry cost trend over the last couple of years.

Figure 7 - Source: Company Press Releases

This is the primary reason why Alamos Gold has performed so much better than most of its industry peers over the last 3 years. So, there should be no doubt about Alamos Gold being a quality gold mining company with a good track record.

Figure 8 - Source: Koyfin

Capital Allocation

Alamos Gold has no debt and did in the end of 2023 have $225M in cash, which will be used to settle the Argonaut debt once the transaction is finalized. The company has had some minor buybacks over the years and pays a small quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, which equals a dividend yield of 0.7% using the latest share price.

However, much of the operating cash flow is being spent on growing and improving the assets, as seen in the chart below.

Figure 9 - Source: Alamos Gold Quarterly Reports

Reserves

Alamos did in February of this year provide a reserve update, where the company had 10.7Moz of gold reserves. We have seen very impressive reserve growth over time, and the grade has improved over time as well.

Figure 10 - Source: Company Press Release

The company will get an additional 2.4Moz of gold reserves with Magino and close to 4.6Moz of M&I resources, where I expect that reserves can quite easily grow by infill drilling the resources. Overall, there are no substantial concerns on the reserve side for Alamos Gold.

Valuation & Conclusion

The main concern with an investment with Alamos Gold is probably the valuation, at least at first glance.

Figure 11 - Source: Koyfin

The above chart shows that the forward-looking EV to EBITDA is 9.1 and the forward-looking Price to Earnings ratio is as high as 25, which are at the higher end of historical trading ranges.

We have seen the estimates increase marginally over the last few weeks following the announcement of the acquisition and the higher gold price, but I would argue the estimates have yet to price in the new reality for Alamos Gold of higher production, synergies, and an improved gold price. So, the valuation is more attractive than what the chart above might indicate.

With that said, an investment in Alamos Gold is more about a reasonably cheap high-quality gold mining company than a depressed deep value opportunity.

I also think Magino has the potential to grow production substantially over time, Argonaut simply ran out of balance sheet capacity to see that through. If Alamos Gold manages to grow production at Magino, that has the potential to take consolidated cost levels even lower, but it remains to be seen where this falls on Alamos Gold's list of growth projects.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.