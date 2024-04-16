Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lundin Gold: Impressive Cash Flows And Healthy Reserves

Apr. 16, 2024 5:42 PM ETLundin Gold Inc. (LUG:CA) Stock, LUGDF StockGDX
Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lundin Gold is a mid-cap gold producer that is listed in Canada and Sweden, the company owns the low-cost Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador.
  • The mine has had an impressive operating performance since commercial production began in 2020.
  • The company has a clean balance sheet, is generating consistent free cash flow, and is expected to boost production slightly from 2025.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Off The Beaten Path get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Gold nuggets on black

kickers

Overview

Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF) is a mid-cap gold mining company listed in Canada (TSX:LUG:CA) and Sweden, which is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The reporting currency is U.S. Dollars. The company is a single asset producer that owns the low-cost Fruta del Norte

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. My portfolio generated a return of 81% during 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, and 12% in 2023.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
4.25K Followers

Bang for the Buck manages a small investment company. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on the precious metals, uranium, oil & natural gas, and occasionally other natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

He runs the investment group Off The Beaten Path. It focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which do allow investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LUG:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUG:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUGDF
--
LUG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News