With the current high inflationary environment, we are seeing a ton of companies tightening down on spending and implementing different cost-saving initiatives because of slowing sales volume. However, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been steadily growing revenues and managing the challenging economic environment quite well. The last earnings were strong, the dividend was recently increased, and the price movement has outpaced the S&P 500 (SPY).

I previously covered Colgate back in September of 2023. Since then, the total return has been greater than the SPY. During my initial coverage, I stated that CL had limited growth prospects and I had a pessimistic stance on their ability to thrive in a high inflationary environment. I am glad to report back and acknowledge that I was a bit too cautious in this initial perspective. Since then, CL has proven me wrong and would have been an excellent choice to maneuver in this current environment.

Data by YCharts

Colgate has established itself as a dividend king with over 60 years of consecutive dividend raises. The starting dividend yield of 2.3% may be low, but it helps offer stability in times of uncertainty. Receiving cash distributions from your holdings make it easier to ride out high volatile market cycles like we are currently experiencing. As a bonus, the dividend of CL has provided a reasonable level of growth, which increases your yield on cost over time. This is why I believe that a solid company like CL should have a spot in a dividend growth portfolio.

As a quick summary, Colgate-Palmolive operates between a couple of segments including: Oral Care, Pet Nutrition, Personal Care, and Home Care items. Their list of products are things that people tend to buy regardless of market conditions, the strength of the economy, job market, and things of this nature. These products are things that we likely all have in our home without really thinking about it. Colgate has a wide and diverse portfolio of products that include everyday items like toothpaste, soaps, shampoo, dishwasher detergent, and cleaning products.

I am upgrading my rating to a Buy following their strong resilience during a time where lots of peer companies are suffering from losses in revenue. These losses stem from decreased sale volumes as the average consumer feels the weight of higher inflation and cost of goods rising. The latest CPI report highlighted the effects of higher inflation. I initially thought that CL was hard to recommend because of the subpar long-term growth, but I realize from a more practical standpoint that outperformance is not the purpose of every holding. CL simply offers stability and a stress-free holding to serve as a base in your portfolio.

Financials - Earnings Preview

Colgate is set to announce their Q1 earnings on April 26th. I expect revenue to come in between $4.95B - $5.05B based on their prior Q1 growth. Between Q1 of 2021 - 2023, the revenue increased at an average rate of 4.9%. Using this same assumption, I land at an exact estimate of $5.05B in revenue reported for Q1. Although, there is also a possibility of a lower growth amount or even a loss, considering the challenging environment for consumer-based stocks.

Data tells us that the rising cost of living has caused consumers to be more cautious with where they allocate dollars. As a result, we could've seen a shift to more store-branded alternatives that are cheaper. While store-branded items can be seen as a threat, CL products have been able to maintain their market share over the industry by increasing brand investment and spending throughout the remainder of 2024. As it stands, CL's toothpaste has a 41% dominance in market share over competitors. Likewise, their manual toothbrushes have a global market share of 31.5%. While both of these areas already account for large slices of the market, there's still plenty of additional room for growth.

Data by YCharts

The impact from Covid and the rapidly rising interest rates seemed to have lessened at least. We can see that free cash flow and cash from operations have both seen growth to almost the levels of pre-pandemic. I'm willing to bet that when interest rates get cut at the end of the year, we would see a nice buff in price movement for CL as well as free cash flow due to higher margins.

However, looking at their last earnings report, we can get an idea of where management forecasts growth landing. In 2023 Q4, net organic sales grew by 7% while the base business gross profit margin across all segments increased by 4%. Revenue for Q4 closed off the year at $4.95B, which marked a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. Management expects organic sales growth to fall between 3 - 5% over time as market conditions improve, and this is certainly possible when you consider that operating cash flow has increased by 47% YTD. This additional cash flow can be pumped into new innovations, advertising campaigns, and brand developments.

Colgate Q4 Presentation

As we can tell from the graph, management has definitely exceeded this 3 - 5% target range on a consistent basis. In fact, the last time they didn't meet this expectation was throughout 2018, but the outlook has been much stronger since then. CL has been able to offset any slowed sales volume with marginal price increases. As a result of these price increases, EPS is expected to grow by double digits.

Part of their pricing strategy is to follow a tier system where there are different price points for the same product. I'm sure we've all seen this in the store ourselves; there's the basic level toothpaste for $3 but right next to it there's also a special whitening and sensitivity toothpaste there for $7. This has allowed them to obtain and grow their customer base in all income brackets.

Dividend

Colgate recent raised the dividend by a slight 4% increase in March. The new payout of $0.50 per share brings the yield up to 2.3%. The company is one of the most reliable sources of dividend income, with over 60 years of consecutive raises in their dividend without any interruptions of cuts. The dividend still remains stable and safe without a threat of any potential cuts. The current payout ratio sits at 59%, which is what the payout ratio has averaged for the last 5 years.

For reference, the payout ratio of peer groups tend to lean on the higher end of the range. For example, The Clorox Company (CLX) has a payout ratio of 82%. Companies like CLX and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) has a climbing payout ratio due to consistently declining revenue growth. The payout ratio for KMB sits at 72%, which is a less comfortable position to be in where the majority of earnings are being paid out to shareholders. I discuss the details more in depth within my article on KMB where you can see the quality differences from CL.

I will admit that the growth of the dividend has been a bit weak though. I would ideally love to see a dividend growth that averages at least a 5% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) when the yield sits below 2.5%. This would increase the rate at which your yield on cost rises. If we look at the last ten-year period, the dividend has only increased at a CAGR of 3.46%. On a smaller time frame of five years, the dividend increased at a CAGR of 2.8%. However, free cash flow per share growth sits at 21.2% so we may see some larger raises in the future when market conditions improve for CL.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, CL sits at a price to earnings ratio of 26.85x, which sits 6% higher than the average P/E of 25.34 over the last five years. While this may indicate that the price is trading at a slight premium to fair value, I also want to point out that the average Wall St. price target sits at $92.11 per share. This would represent a potential upside of 6% from the current price level. While this price target's potential upside is modest, the highest price target sits at $103 per share.

In an effort to give another estimate, I calculated a dividend discount model here. By compiling the annual dividend amounts dating back to 2018 we are able to see that the dividend has grown at an average rate of 3.42% since then. In addition, the estimated dividend payout for the full year of 2024 is $2.03. Net organic sales grew by 7% over the last quarter and the revenue growth YoY has been 8.29%. I think that once market conditions turn around and consumer spend starts to loosen up a bit, CL will be able to achieve higher levels of revenue and EPS growth. Therefore, I thought that an estimated growth of 7.8% would be a fair input.

Author Created

Using these inputs, we get an estimated fair value of $92.27 per share. This almost perfect aligns with the average Wall St. price target previously mentioned. Even though the potential upside is pretty modest, when combined with the dividend yield, we get a return nearing 9% a year.

While this may undercut the average return of the SPY, it offers a bit more stability and less volatility. Again, once the environment improves a bit by lowered inflation levels, interest rate cuts implemented by the Fed, and increased consumer spending, it is likely that CL will have even better growth metrics that forecasted.

Risk

Colgate remains vulnerable to inflationary pressures. In a world where prices are inflated across all categories like housing, transportation, utilities, and food, customers tend to cut back their spending in the areas where it's easiest to do so. Instead of buying the fancy Colgate-based mouthwash, consumers may switch to the store-branded mouth wash, for example.

This exact concept applies throughout all product categories that CL operates within. Whether it's personal care, household care, or pet care, people will cut back where necessary. This problem becomes even more relevant if the US is plunged into a recession and conditions worsen. Thankfully, CL has $3.74B in cash from operations to tap into if liquidity is ever needed.

Lastly, the cost of materials and transportation for the company has been something that is impacting margins. Management's expectation is that the costs here will increase modestly throughout 2024. This is primarily driven by the specialty products segment as well as the increase in foreign exchange transactions. They are offsetting this increased cost by staying disciplined with spending and increasing market share is growing segments such as teeth whitening, where they've seen a market share growth of +260 bps.

Takeaway

Colgate-Palmolive offers stability and reliable dividend income in times where the market is highly volatile and filled with uncertainty. Although the company isn't something that will likely outperform the S&P 500 in total return, it does offer a solid base position in a portfolio of dividend growth stocks. The company has managed to increase the dividend payouts for over 60 consecutive years. The starting yield is low at 2.3%, but the divided growth has remained consistent. In terms of valuation, my dividend discount model estimates a fair price value of $92.27 per share, which closely aligns to the average Wall St. price target. Lastly, the company has been able to grow efficiently while having a tiered product strategy to attract consumers in each demographic of income range. Therefore, I am upgrading my rating to a Buy.