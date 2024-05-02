Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.31K Followers

Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nick Girardi - Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations
Brad Soultz - Chief Executive Officer
Tim Boswell - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer
Manav Patnaik - Barclays
Tim Mulrooney - William Blair
Steven Ramsey - TRG
Andrew Wittmann - Baird
Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank
Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley
Philip Ng - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to the first quarter 2024 WillScot Mobile Mini Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sherry, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Nick Girardi, Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. Nick, you may begin.

Nick Girardi

Good afternoon, and welcome to the WillScot Mobile Mini first quarter 2024 earnings call. Participants on today's call include Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's presentation material may be found on the Investor Relations section of the WillScot Mobile Mini website.

Slides 2 and 3 contain our Safe Harbor statements. We will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation and our Q&A session. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from today's comments. For a more complete description of the factors that could cause actual results to differ and other possible risks, please refer to the safe harbor statements in our presentation and our filings with the SEC.

With that, I'll turn the call over to

Recommended For You

About WSC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WSC

Trending Analysis

Trending News