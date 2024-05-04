Jonathan Kitchen

As many of my readers and followers have probably noticed, I am structurally bullish on the BDC market except for VC-focused players that, in my opinion, introduce unnecessary risk, which oftentimes is not sufficiently compensated by the yield spread between such players and the more conventional ones that invest in already cash flowing and defensive businesses.

To put it simply, the prevailing yield levels generated by defensive BDC names is attractive enough (usually in the range of 8% to 12%) that it does not make sense to take huge steps up in the risk curve to chase some extra basis points in yield.

However, as indicated in my first bull article on Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), there are some exceptions to this logic. The reason why HTGC is my favorite VC-tilted BDC is because of its strict underwriting standards (in terms of the diversification, cash generation requirements, and seniority of the issued loans) coupled with the fact that it carries one of the lowest debt levels in the industry.

Since the publication of bull case on HTGC back in early 2024, the buy recommendation has clearly paid off.

Ycharts

Given that HTGC just recently issued its Q1, 2024 earnings report, let's now dissect the key data points to understand whether the upside potential is still there.

Thesis review

If we compare the results of key metrics registered in Q1, 2024 such as NAV per share, NII per share and portfolio size of HTGC to the results back in Q1, 2023, we will notice a strong improvement across the board with no meaningful line item, where there has been any contraction this quarter.

Instead, it makes more sense to contrast the recent data points to the prior quarter, which brought record results for HTGC.

So, the total investment income in Q1, 2024 landed at $121.6 million, which is almost perfectly in line with the results of Q4, 2023. The core investment income level dynamics (which exclude the income recognized from loan prepayments) remained unchanged as well.

Nevertheless, at net investment income level HTGC experienced a slight contraction, where the NII per share result came in at $0.50, which is by circa 8% lower than in prior quarter. Here it is important to outline two drivers behind this decrease:

There was an increase in variable compensation due to the record funding volume Q1, 2024 (which is positive for HTGC's growth prospects). The core yield ticked lower by 30 basis points compared to the prior quarter, reaching 14% as a result of HTGC's unwillingness to sacrifice portfolio quality just to get the funding volume in.

In a nutshell, a quarterly NII per share of $0.50 could be easily deemed as a really strong result, which has not moved higher due to acceptable reasons and still allows HTGC to distribute its dividends in a sustainable manner (i.e., the dividend coverage is at 125% based on the recent NII per share figure). Plus, since the NII generation was so robust, providing a decent surplus over the underlying dividend, HTGC managed to also register an upward movement in the NAV per share metric.

Now, what I really liked about this HTGC's quarter is the robust momentum in new investment commitments and fundings that, as outlined above, have introduced a negative one-off like headwind for the NII, but at the same time have significantly strengthened the NII outlook for HTGC.

Namely, during Q1, 2024 HTGC originated a historic record for any Q1 in terms of gross debt and equity commitments and gross fundings. This quarter the relevant amounts were $956 million and $605 million, respectively, that is enough to compensate the organic paydowns and provide a meaningful boost to the future NII yield as the portfolio has become larger.

According to - Scott Bluestein - CEO & CIO - commentary in the recent earnings call, it seems that we will see similar (if not better) funding levels from HTGC over the remainder of the year:

But as we discussed on our last call, we expected the market environment for new originations to improve throughout 2024. We have already witnessed this in Q1, and we are now benefiting from the balance sheet decisions that we made throughout 2023, where we went long liquidity and low leverage.

At the same time, it is definitely worth appreciating that while the portfolio size has moved higher, the leverage profile has not suffered. Again, Scott Bluestein captured this nicely in the Q1, 2024 earnings call:

We continue to manage our business and balance sheet defensively while maintaining maximum flexibility to shift to offense quickly and aggressively if deal quality warrants it, as we did in Q1. This includes continuing to enhance our liquidity position, maintaining low leverage, tightening our credit screens for new underwritings, and maintaining our higher than normal first-lien exposure, which remained relatively flat at 88.4% in Q1.

It is really a combination of several factors why HTGC's leverage is still heavily below the sector average of 119%. These include cash retention after dividend distributions, incremental borrowings that have not changed the picture since the initial / earlier leverage levels were so depressed, and additional issuance of equity, which is accretive to the existing shareholders as the BDC trades at a notable premium over NAV.

The bottom line

Given all of the aspects above, HTGC remains my most favorable investment choice in the VC-focused BDC sub-sector. This quarter has yet again proved that HTGC has structured its portfolio in a resilient fashion, where the NII continues to land at levels that are more than enough to accommodate the underlying dividend. From the strong net funding dynamics, we can also conclude that going forward the NII should tick even higher as the portfolio exhibits a clear growth momentum, where the investments are underwritten at conservative standards. As another proof of the high quality of HTGC investments, we can take the fact that Q1, 2024 ended at a non-accrual level, which accounts for 0.1% of the total portfolio FV. This is one of the lowest levels in the overall BDC space, which also includes BDC that do not play in the VC segment.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is still a clear buy for me.