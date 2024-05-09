Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Jones - Investor Relations
John Bencich - Chief Executive Officer
Cindy Jacobs - President and Chief Medical Officer
Jerry Wan - Principal Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital
Michael Higgins - Ladenburg Thalmann
John Vandermosten - Zacks
Ilya Zubkov - Freedom Broker

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Achieve Life Sciences’ First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would like to hand the call over to Nicole Jones, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Nicole Jones

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. From Achieve Life Sciences, we are joined by John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Cindy Jacobs, President and Chief Medical Officer; and Jerry Wan, Principal Accounting Officer. Management will be available for a Q&A session following today’s prepared remarks.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that today’s conference call contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These statements are only predictions and actual results may vary materially from those projected. Please refer to Achieve’s documents available on our website and filed with the SEC concerning factors that could affect the company.

I’ll now turn the call over to, John.

John Bencich

Thank you, Nicole, and thanks everyone for joining us today. Today, we will review our first quarter 2024 financial performance and discuss key highlights, including reaching agreement with the FDA on the long-term cytisinicline exposure data necessary for our NDA filing.

Critically for the timing of the NDA submission, we agreed on the number of subjects required with

