Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Friedman - Senior Director of Investor Relations
Christian Henry - President and Chief Executive Officer
Susan Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Daniel Brennan - TD Cowen
Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research
Sung Ji Nam - Scotiabank
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello and welcome to the PacBio First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call to Todd Friedman, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Todd Friedman

Good afternoon, and welcome to PacBio's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results, we will be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available on the Investors section of our website at www.pacb.com or as furnished on Form 8-K available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. A copy of our earnings presentation is also available on the Investor section of our website at www.pacb.com.

With me today are Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer.

On today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements regarding predictions, progress, estimates, plans, intentions, guidance, and others, including expectations with respect to our growth potential, instrument and consumable sales, our commitment to create a sustainable cash flow positive company by the end of 2026, expectations with respect to certain customers being early in the ramp-up and measures to increase their utilization. GAAP and non-GAAP guidance and expected benefits of using PacBio products or technologies and new product expectations.

