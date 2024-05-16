Walmart Q1 Earnings: A Beat Paired With Share Gains Among Key Demographics

May 16, 2024 9:30 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT) Stock
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • Walmart is trading higher in the pre-market trading hours following results that topped expectations.
  • The retail giant reported comparable sales growth of 3.8% and adjusted EPS of $0.60/share.
  • WMT notably reported share gains among higher-income households.
  • Included with the release were favorable updates to full-year guidance.
  • Despite the positive results, I view WMT shares as fairly valued for the current market environment.

Prince Frederick, Maryland USA

Alexander Farnsworth

In my last update on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in late 2023, I noted that shares were a hold following its rise to an all-time high. Since the update, shares have gained about 13%, modestly behind the broader S&P’s (

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.16K Followers
Providing timely and quick to the punch analysis of earnings and macro-related events across various sectors, with a focus on retail and real estate. I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News