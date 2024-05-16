Thomas Barwick

Investment summary

My recommendation for Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY) stock is a hold rating. Although I hold a positive view on the topline outlook, I am worried about further cost increases that would put pressure on near-term EBITDA performance and FCF. Until AFLYY shows a positive trend in managing costs (ideally lowering them as a percentage of revenue), I prefer to hold a wait-and-see approach.

Business Overview

AFLYY is a full-service airline that offers passenger transport globally, cargo, maintenance, and other transport-related services. Within the business, there are 3 airline brands: Air France, KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines), and Transavia (a low-cost subsidiary) that focus on medium-haul leisure customers out of France and the Netherlands. Segment-wise, AFLYY reports traffic revenue (which includes network passenger, cargo, and Transavia revenue) and maintenance & other revenues. Traffic revenue is the main segment that holds a 94% weight as of FY23. AFLYY's competitive advantage is that it is the largest airline in France with the greatest number of flight destinations. Smaller airlines will not be able to compete on a similar scale, simply because they do not offer destinations that AFLYY does.

1Q24 results update

Released on the last day of April, AFLYY’s 1Q24 result saw network passenger revenue growth of 4% to EUR5.09 billion, cargo revenue decline of 16% to EUR562 million, and 22% growth in Transavia to EUR462 million. This led to a total traffic revenue growth of 3% to EUR6.12 billion. Maintenance grew 43% to EUR530 million. Altogether, total revenue saw 5% growth to EUR6.654 billion. However, total operating costs outgrew revenue by 300bps, leading to a company-defined EBITDA decline of 38% from EUR 286 million to EUR 176 million. On an operating earnings basis, AFLYY reported -EUR489 million of EBIT. On the net income line, 1Q24 saw -EUR522 million of earnings, down from -EUR344 million in 1Q23.

Topline growth clear for takeoff

There are two parts to the growth equation: volume and pricing. Starting with volume, the long-term trend remains in favor of AFLYY in that there will be more global passengers over time. As estimated by ACI World, the total number of global air passengers is going to reach ~242 million in 2052, which is almost double the current number of passengers. This translates to industry tailwind growth of ~3% per year. In the near term, AFLYY should also benefit from recovery growth, as the number of air passengers is still below pre-COVID levels. Again, according to ACI World, this is expected to recover by 2025, and AFLYY internal operating numbers are well aligned against this (as of 1Q24, network average seat kilometer [ASK] is at 92% of FY19 levels, a 200bps improvement from 4Q23 and 300bps from 1Q23). Assuming AFLYY reaches 100% of pre-covid levels by FY25, volume growth in the next 2 years should trend above 3%. I highlight that Transavia’s ASK has already reached way above pre-covid levels, at 145% of pre-covid levels.

My personal view is that there are two main drivers for passenger growth in air travel. Firstly, as global GDP per capita increases over time, demand for a better standard of living will grow in tandem, and this dynamic should drive an increase in air travel. This is especially true for middle-class populations in developing countries such as China and India, which have a massive population base. Secondly, an increase in spending on airport infrastructure should increase accessibility to more destinations and capacity for more air travel.

Regarding pricing, the trend and outlook are very positive as well. AFLYY passenger yield (cent per revenue passenger kilometer) has reached ~120% of pre-covid levels, and this is despite volume recovering, which means that consumers are willing to pay. Management also stated on the call that April yields on a constant currency basis were up 3% vs. last year.

Put together, in the near term, AFLYY should easily see top-line growth of mid-to-high single-digit percentage growth (~mid-single-digit volume growth + 3% pricing growth).

Ability to manage cost is something to be concerned about

Although the topline outlook is clear, my concern is regarding AFLYY’s cost management. Total operating cost excluding fuel has continuously grown by more than the topline over the past 5 quarters, averaging 18% growth per quarter vs. average revenue growth of 14%. In 1Q24. Operating costs excluding fuel grew 4% (in line with guidance), but management did not change their FY24 outlook, which is positive as it means they are expecting cost to come down in the coming quarters.

That said, I think it is better to wait for a few quarters to confirm that AFLYY can control costs, as there are still multiple one-off items that continue to drag on performance. For instance, 1Q24 saw a disruption cost of EUR50 million and KLM staff payment of EUR50 million, which appears to be a repeat of the one-off items seen in 4Q23 (4Q23 saw a disruption cost of EUR70 million, a conflict resolution cost of EUR65 million, and an employee share plan impact of EUR30 million). Given that summer is coming soon, I am worried that we might see another round of such one-off items as the airline gets a lot busier, especially with the Olympics coming, which may result in more disruptions.

The encouraging thing here is that management has been very open to adopting AI to improve the business, and my view is that this is going to significantly improve the business cost structure over time. There are many ways to do this, and below are two areas I highlight:

Adopting AI chatbots for more customer service functions should help reduce overall labor costs. Using AI to conduct deeper analytics on passenger data. This should help AFLYY understand where passengers want to fly and, as such, be able to better allocate their planes for routes that have higher utilization rates. Using AI to better optimize flight paths This is crucial because it directly impacts fuel efficiency.

The key reason why I am focused on the cost line here is because FCF is going to continue facing headwinds from deferred social charges and wage taxes. As of 1Q24, there is still ~EUR1.6 billion left to repay and the rest of the payment. Assuming AFLYY allocates the same ~EUR730 million to pay this off, it will still take another 2 to 3 years. This, combined with increasing capex spend on aircraft investments, will continue to weigh on FCF generation over the coming years. As such, if the cost structure continues to rise, it would put even more pressure on FCF.

Valuation

I model AFLYY using a forward EBITDA approach, and using my assumptions, I believe AFLYY is worth ~EUR12.70. As I have discussed above, I believe AFLYY can grow its top line to high single digits in the near term through FY25. Assuming 8% growth, I expect AFLYY to achieve ~EUR35 billion in total revenues. As for EBITDA margin, giving management the benefit of doubt that they can keep costs under control, I assumed flat EBITDA margins for the next 2 years. By FY25, AFLYY should generate ~EUR4.9 billion in EBITDA.

I attached a 2.7x forward EBITDA multiple to derive an implied EV of EUR13.2 billion, which translates to a target share price of ~EUR12.70. The logic for using 2.7x is because I would expect AFLYY to moderately close the valuation gap between its current multiple of 2.6x and its peers. (European airlines peers include Easyjet Plc trading at 2.7x forward EBITDA, Deutsche Lufthansa trading at 2.9x forward EBITDA, Finnair trading at 3.2x forward EBITDA, Intl Consolidated Airline Group trading at 3.3x forward EBITDA, etc.) average of 3.7x. AFLYY has historically traded at a discount of 27% and is currently trading at a discount of 29%. Once it shows that costs are under control and FCF can start to improve (from EBITDA growth), that 2% gap should close.

Risk

If the cost structure continues to grow faster than the topline due to more one-time items, it will put a lot of pressure on FCF in the near term, which may further dampen the stock’s sentiment. In addition, if the Middle East conflict gets worse, it could lead to further disruption costs. Also, given the nature of the business, a COVID resurgence would be a nightmare as there would likely be an exodus of passengers. Lastly, the oil price spike will surely hurt the earnings outlook, as this is a large part of the cost structure.

Conclusion

My view for AFLYY is a hold rating. While I see a promising topline outlook with strong volume and pricing tailwinds, rising costs remain a significant concern. Cost, excluding fuel, has outpaced revenue growth for the past five quarters, and I am worried that near-term EBTIDA might be impacted by further increases. AFLYY's deferred social security charges and wage taxes further strain cash flow generation. I think it is better to wait for AFLYY to show that costs can be controlled (hopefully it comes down) before turning more bullish.

