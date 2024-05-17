Protect Your Wealth: 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Avoid

LumerB

Dividend Aristocrats are beloved because they're the quintessential sleep-well-at-night blue chips.

Companies are so well run, stable, and adaptable that they raise their dividends every single year for 25-plus consecutive years.

Through recessions, economic crashes, bear markets, inflation spikes, and interest rates that fluctuate widely, aristocrats are the bluest of blue chips.

But no stock is truly a bond alternative. And here's the proof.

Why Not Even Aristocrats Are "Risk-Free Bond Alternatives"

The official aristocrats began in 2005 with historical returns before then (as far back as 1991) being from backtests.

In 1991, 49 aristocrats were selected based on S&P criteria (S&P inclusion, 25-plus year streak, and minimum daily volume requirements).

The Fate Of These 49 '' Of The Early 1990s May Give You Nightmares.

This article is from 2016, so the data is outdated, but it makes the point well.

Psycho Analyst

Many aristocrats in 1991 were acquired, sometimes by companies that cut dividends just a few years later.

Psycho Analyst

3M (MMM) has gone on to lose its aristocratic status, and Pfizer cut its dividend back in 2009.

And let's not forget more recent examples of former aristocrats, such as AT&T (T).

YCharts

Usually, when an aristocrat cuts its dividend, it's because it's in distress, and often, the stock price pops on the news.

Since May 2021, inflation has been 20%, so AT&T investors who held on after the announced cut are down 23%, including dividends.

That is an excellent opportunity to sell, and I recommend you sell if the dividend is cut.

Here's why.

50 Years Of Data Is Clear: If The Dividend Is Cut, It's Time To Sell

Over the last 50 years, dividend cutters delivered -27% inflation-adjusted returns. That's an investing lifetime of losing money, and that's not even adjusted for inflation. Adjusted for inflation, dividend cutters are down 91% over the last 50 years.

Hartford Funds

The stock price is vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality. If management cuts the dividend, the odds of success in the future are very low, at least compared to superior alternatives like quality dividend growers.

Dividend Cutter Longs: The Victory Of Hope Over Experience.. . And Statistics

Hartford Funds

Hartford Funds

LEG only cut its dividend two weeks ago.

Hartford Funds

The point is that avoiding former aristocrats is the most important part of dividend aristocrat investing.

How We Measure Safety And Quality

I've spent more than a decade learning about dividend safety, including reading thousands of credit rating reports and adopting the industry-specific safety guidelines rating agencies use for metrics like debt/EBITDA, debt/capital, interest coverage ratios, and payout ratios.

Our safety and quality model includes more than 1,000 metrics, including advanced accounting metrics like the Altman Z-score (short-term bankruptcy risk) and Beneish M-Score (accounting fraud risk).

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - Low Risk 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- Very Low Risk 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% Click to enlarge

Based on US companies' historical dividend cut data since WWII, we've built an evidence-based way to estimate the risk of dividend cuts and adjust our overall quality scores and valuation ratings accordingly.

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Atrocious, Very High Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Terrible, High Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Poor (very speculative) 0.5% 45% 55% 65% 75% 7 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (speculative) 1.0% 40% 50% 60% 70% 8 Average (Relative to S&P 500) 2.5% (unless speculative or high risk than 1.0%) 30% to 40% 40% to 50% 50% to 60% 60% to 70% 9 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative or high risk than 2.5%) 25% to 35% 35% to 45% 45% to 55% 55% to 65% 10 Blue-Chip 7.5% (unless speculative or high risk than 2.5%) 20% to 30% 30% to 40% 40% to 50% 50% to 60% 11 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% (unless speculative or high risk than 2.5%) 15% to 25% 25% to 35% 35% to 45% 45% to 55% 12 Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue chips) 15% (unless speculative or high risk than 2.5%) 10% to 20% 20% to 30% 30% to 30% 40% to 50% 13 Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 20% (unless speculative or high risk than 2.5%) 5% to 15% 15% to 25% 25% to 35% 35% to 45% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

We take safety and quality seriously because it's what you need to avoid owning "permanent catastrophic returns," as JPMorgan calls them.

JPMorgan Asset Management

How To Find These Aristocrats

Here's the simple screen I used in the video for this article to find the five most challenging things to avoid.

It's very simple: Just set the dividend champion list to isolate all companies with 25-plus year dividend growth streaks.

Then, sort by quality, from lowest to highest, first. Then, isolate the lowest-quality aristocrats by setting the quality range at 64% (the fifth-place tie is 63%).

The 5 Aristocrats To Avoid

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Here are the fundamentals of these five must-avoid aristocrats.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is tied for fifth, but as I'll explain shortly, I'm confident its turnaround will succeed.

These aristocrats yield 5.1%, almost 2X the 2.7% of the total group.

They are 23% historically undervalued, compared to 5% for the entire group.

They have 58% overall quality, compared to 83% for the group.

The average safety score for these aristocrats is 55%, and 93% for all aristocrats.

The average aristocrat is growing at 8%, just above 7%.

According to the analyst consensus, the average aristocrat has 10% to 11% long-term return potential, compared to 12% to 13% for these higher-risk aristocrats.

The average aristocrat has a 41-year dividend growth streak, and these higher-risk aristocrats have 40 years.

The average aristocrat has a BBB+ stable credit rating, while these have BBB- negative outlook ratings.

The average aristocrat has a 12% 12-month fundamentally justified upside potential, like these higher-risk options (due to their depressed earnings).

The average aristocrat has a 10.7% annual five-year consensus total return potential, compared to 15% for the higher-risk ones.

However, a 15% annual return potential over five years is 100% of the total return potential, compared to 80% for S&P.

Would you risk owning the five lowest-quality aristocrats to earn an extra 20%?

When the risk of a dividend cut is elevated, and as we've seen, a dividend cut is the statistical kiss of death for solid returns in the future?

Why I'm Confident That Stanley Black & Decker Will Succeed In Its Turnaround

SWK saw an 85% collapse in earnings created by complete supply chain chaos.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

The payout ratio soared to 222% in 2023, and the company was forced to borrow to pay and raise its dividends and maintain its dividend king streak.

However, SWK's sales never collapsed. Costs created by inflation and supply chain issues caused earnings to crash.

FactSet Research Terminal

Unlike other aristocrats like VFC, whose brand power has weakened considerably, SWK's brands are still popular. Its moat isn't deteriorating as severely as many investors fear, and buybacks are expected in 2026 that will cause free cash flow per share to rise from $4.62 this year to $7.15 in 2026.

2022 FCF/share: -$5.48

2023: $5.79

2024: $4.62

2025: $5.84

2026: $7.15 (46% payout ratio)

According to rating agencies, 60% FCF payout ratios are considered safe for industrials. SWK is expected to return to safe levels in 2025 and fall to 46% by 2026, with a modest dividend growth of 2%.

The Bond Market Also Has Confidence In SWK's Turnaround... Mostly

FactSet Research Terminal

Rating agencies rate SWK as A- with a 33% risk of a downgrade to BBB+ within two years (negative outlook).

The bond market agrees, estimating a 3.3% 30-year default risk, but the default risk has been down 7% to 16% in the last six months, depending on the time frame.

That's based on credit default swaps, which are publicly traded insurance policies against bond defaults that provide daily updates of what the "smart money" thinks about a company's risk of default, which means bankruptcy and, in nearly every case, a 100% loss for equity investors.

In other words, CDS allows us to see daily updates on the fundamental risk of a company failing and so when headlines break and stock prices crash or skyrocket, the "smart money" will tell you whether or not the news is rational or at least based on the fundamental risk of a company.

FactSet Research Terminal

The bond market isn't worried about SWK's ability to repay its debt, except for its 2060 bonds, which yield 8%.

However, the bonds maturing 2050 are trading at levels consistent with BBB credit ratings.

Why I Still Wouldn't Buy SWK Right Now Though

FAST Graphs, FactSet

SWK offers a market-like 80% total return potential over the next five years.

Long term? 9% EPS growth plus 3.5% yield is 12% to 13% long-term total returns. That's similar to its historical returns and OK, but not much better than aristocrats in general and below the 13.5% analysts expect for the S&P in the future.

2026 Consensus Total Return Potential For The 5 Highest Risk

Consensus 2026 Total Return Potential

Not a forecast.

Consensus return potential.

These are the expected returns if and only if these companies grow as expected and return to historical fair value by the end of 2026.

Fundamentals would justify that.

Average: 82% = 22% annually vs 40% or 12% annually S&P.

1-Year Fundamentally Justified Upside Potential: 12% vs 8% S&P.

Higher-quality companies offer similar return potential or better. Some even yield more than these high-risk aristocrats.

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Amcor (AMCR)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Arrow Financial (AROW)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

UGI Corp (UGI)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Limitations Of Our Methodology

"All models are wrong, but some are useful." - George E.P Box (British Statistician)

Every model tries to capture the nature of reality, but is only an approximation. This is why even the most advanced models humans have ever created (Chat GPT4o and Gemini Pro 1.5) are not "perfect" and never will be.

Our models are partially automated for the core data that drives the daily valuation updates. However, even completely automated data flows are still limited.

Companies release data in the form of earnings once per quarter, shifting the fundamentals. In between, there's just analyst and investor speculation.

In other words, everything about investing, including safety and quality scores, is a series of ever-shifting probability curves.

Brent Beshore

That's the nature of finance, business, and life itself. Life is complicated, so every article I write focuses on sound long-term investing.

The Six Steps To Financial Success

Know your financial goals. Know the asset allocations most likely to get you to your goals (while sleeping well at night during inevitable bear markets). Determine the right ETFs (if any) to create the core of your portfolio. Determine the right individual stocks (if any) to tailor your portfolio fundamentals to your needs. Rebalance your schedule (annually is optimal over the last 70 years, according to Vanguard). Re-assess your portfolio periodically (usually during rebalancing) to ensure it's still optimal for your needs.

Note where individual stocks go. 90% to 100% of long-term returns are an asset allocation function.

Get the fundamentals right, and the rest fall into place. Get the fundamentals wrong, and your true investing strategy can be summarized by one word, "Hope."

Bottom Line: The 5 To Avoid

We track every global aristocrat and champion precisely, so income investors like you don't make the mistake of thinking, "10% yield on an aristocrat?! That's an amazing opportunity!"

High yields on aristocrats can be a great opportunity, as is likely with Altria (MO) and especially British American (BTI).

7% yields on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Enbridge (ENB), and TC Energy (TRP) are indeed SWAN-worthy and backed up by very strong fundamentals.

Even 6.5% yielding slow-growing future aristocrat Verizon (VZ) is a solid choice for dependable income, though it's not likely to yield great future returns.

But for 5%-plus yields on most aristocrats? You need to be careful and look deeper into the fundamentals.

As we've learned today, savvy investors sell and never look back when the dividend is cut.

That is why safety, quality first, prudent valuation, and sound risk management always aren't just my personal mantra. It's how I make every recommendation, manage all our portfolios (including my family fund), and run my entire life.