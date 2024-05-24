Waters Corporation: Still Struggling A Bit

May 24, 2024 6:44 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT) Stock
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.09K Followers

Summary

  • Waters Corporation reported mediocre first quarter results with the top and bottom line declining.
  • According to fiscal 2024 guidance, the company is still not expecting growth but due to the wide economic moat, we should be optimistic for long-term growth.
  • At this point, Waters Corporation is fairly valued at best and still not a great investment.
Microscope in empty science laboratory

Solskin

It has been about 18 months since my last article about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has been published. In the article I was cautious about Waters Corporation as an investment and I wrote:

“With the U.S. stock market starting to collapse and

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.09K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News