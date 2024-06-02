The Stone Ridge High Yield Reinsurance Risk Premium Fund: A Strategic Diversifier

CHUYN/E+ via Getty Images

Diversification has been called the only free lunch in investing because done properly it can increase the efficiency of a portfolio (provide higher risk-adjusted returns). When deciding on assets to add to a traditional stock and bond portfolio, the keys are to identify assets that meet all the criteria Andrew Berkin and I established in our book “Your Complete Guide to Factor-Based Investing” — empirical evidence of a premium that is: persistent across time and economic regimes; pervasive across industries, countries, regions and even asset classes if applicable; robust to various definitions; implementable (survives transactions costs); and has a logical risk-based (or behavioral-based) explanation for why the premium will likely persist. However, these are not the only considerations. Another important consideration is the correlation of returns of the asset relative to those of traditional stocks and bonds.

The holy grail of diversification is to identify assets that have a risk premium that is uncorrelated with the economic cycle risks associated with traditional stocks and bonds. Catastrophe bonds are a logical choice as insurance carries risk premiums and stock market crashes don’t cause earthquakes, hurricanes or other natural disasters, and natural disasters tend not to cause bear markets, either in stocks or bonds.

CAT Bonds

CAT bonds are income instruments typically structured as floating-rate, principal-at-risk notes. Common sizes range from $50 million to $500 million, although the market has at times supported deals as large as $1 billion to $2 billion. The CAT bond market has grown to about $25 billion since the first issuance in 1994. Maturity tends to be in the one- to five-year range, with three to four years being the norm. Bond proceeds are commonly held in a dedicated collateral account within a Special Purpose Reinsurance Vehicle, which protects counterparties from credit risk—the risk is the insurance risk from pre-defined catastrophes. Typically, the terms of the bond will allow the collateral to be invested in government-backed debt or other highly rated and highly liquid debt instruments. Market convention since the Global Financial Crisis is to invest the collateral in US T-bill money market funds or floating rate IBRD (World Bank) debt. The investors receive quarterly or monthly coupons for the term of the bond, made up from the return on the collateral plus the risk premium paid by the insurance-company counterparty to transfer the risk.

An open-end fund focused on CAT bonds, a subset of insurance-linked securities, invests in the liquid subset of the insurance-linked securities market (which includes quota share agreements generally found in interval funds which provide only quarterly liquidity). The more liquid subset of the asset class in a mutual fund structure offers an opportunity for investors who prefer daily liquidity.

Risks of CAT bonds

Catastrophe bonds may cover specific or multiple perils in one or more locations. Coverage can be based on several different event definitions, such as “per-occurrence” losses (exposure to a single event), “annual aggregate” losses (exposure to multiple events over the course of a year) or “frequency” losses (exposure once a specific second or third event has occurred within a defined risk period). Should any of the pre-defined events occur, assets are liquidated from the collateral account and paid to the sponsor to cover the insured loss claims, and coupon payments are reduced or ceased. Most CAT bonds do not have a binary trigger for the loss of principal —this means that bonds may be only partially impaired if an event occurs. Each bond has an attachment point (the loss amount which, when exceeded, triggers a payout from the bondholder) and an exhaustion point (the maximum loss amount for which the bondholder is liable). Most CAT bonds come with an “Extension Period”, which the sponsor can use to extend the maturity of the bond when a qualifying event has occurred, but the ultimate loss is not yet known. This allows time to receive third-party loss estimates or collect claims and calculate the final balance sheet impact. How quickly this process can be undertaken depends on the type and structure of the bond: it can be as long as three or four years, but is typically quicker. An extension spread is paid over this period. Finally, at maturity, or following the Extension Period, the investor receives the principal remaining in the collateral account net of any payouts to the sponsor.

Covered Perils

The CAT bond market covers a wide range of defined perils. While this includes (but is not limited to) several non-natural perils such as mortgage insurance risk, aviation, marine, extreme mortality, life, health care and terrorist attacks, the majority covers damage from natural catastrophes. This includes (but is not limited to) windstorms, earthquakes, flooding and wildfires. U.S. wind-related risk represents a large proportion of the risk transferred into the CAT bond market because U.S. hurricane and earthquake exposure is the biggest risk on the insurance industry’s balance sheet. Regionally, Japan and Europe have the most coverage after North America.

Attractions

Attractive potential risk-adjusted returns – CAT bond index returns have demonstrated annual positive returns in 21 of the past 22 years. The table below shows returns of the Swiss Re Global Catastrophe Bond Index (SRGLTRR), a non-investable index of all natural catastrophe bonds in the market.

Swiss Re Global Catastrophe Bond Total Return Index 2002-2023

20028.4

20037.0

20045.3

20051.4

200610.4

200713.4

20082.5

200913.4

201011.1

20113.7

201210.3

201310.9

20146.0

20154.2

20166.6

20170.5

20182.8

20194.4

20205.8

20214.9

2022-2.2

202319.7

The annualized return over the period was 7.0% (a premium over one-month Treasury bills of 5.7%) and the standard deviation of returns was just 5.2%. That combination produced a Sharpe ratio of 1.05, virtually double that of the Sharpe ratio of Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFIAX) of 0.54. Note that the strongest returns came after periods of weak returns due to some significant natural disasters. The poor returns led to higher premiums and tighter underwriting standards (including larger deductibles).

Diversification tool – CAT bonds are outcome-oriented investments that have had virtually no correlation to U.S. equities, commodities, investment-grade bonds, and high-yield bonds as their returns are driven mostly by nonfinancial events.

Negative feature

There is a negative feature of CAT bonds in that their returns are negative skewed as positive returns are limited by the size of the premium and the interest on collateral, while losses could be as large as 100%. With that said, as an example, at the start of 2024 Stone Ridge, the manager of the SHRIX Cat Bond Fund, estimated the 1- in 25-year loss at just -3.7% and the 1- in 100-year loss at -19.1% (assuming a 4.8% return on the collateral).

Research Findings Steven Clark, Mike Dickson Jr. and Faith Roberts Neale contribute to the literature on cat bonds with their July 2016 study “Portfolio Diversification Effects of Catastrophe Bonds,” which covers the 14-year period from 2002 through 2015. The authors observe that from January 2006 to December 2014, the Eurekahedge ILS index showed negative returns in only seven out of 108 months. The largest negative monthly return, -3.94 percent, was in March 2011, the month of the Tohoku earthquake. The second largest monthly loss was just -0.74 percent in September 2008, followed by the third largest loss, -0.57 percent, in October 2008.

To test their diversification benefit hypothesis, Clark, Dickson and Neale analyzed the diversification benefits of cat bonds in several different ways. The following is a summary of their findings:

Because their correlations with other financial assets are low, there is strong support for the notion that cat bonds provide substantial diversification benefits when they are added to an investment opportunity set already consisting of traditional asset classes (U.S. equities, international equities, bonds, commodities and real estate). Cat bonds demonstrate significant portfolio diversification benefits in various out-of-sample analyses, including naïve 1/N strategies and when using a mean-variance model, a minimum variance model and a volatility-timing model. The payoffs from cat bonds cannot be replicated in the mean-variance space by portfolios holding only other asset classes. The standard deviation of cat bonds is much smaller than the standard deviations shown by the other indexes, contributing to a significantly greater Sharpe ratio (which assumes normal distributions). However, the cat bond index does display extreme kurtosis and has the longest left tail (as you would expect large losses when low-probability, but high-risk, events occur). Cat bonds added substantial diversification benefits during the 2008 financial crisis and reduced drawdown measures and conditional value at risk in times of market distress.

Cat bonds’ diversification benefits were confirmed by Peter Carayannopoulos and M. Fabricio Perez, authors of the 2015 study “Diversification through Catastrophe Bonds: Lessons from the Subprime Financial Crisis.”

With that background, we can examine the performance of both SHRIX and how adding it to a portfolio impacted portfolio returns.

SHRIX Performance

We’ll begin our review by examining the correlation of returns to both stocks and bonds. From inception in March 2013 through April 2024, the monthly correlation of SHRIX with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSMX) was just 0.21, and its monthly correlation with Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (VSIGX). Over the same period, SHRIX returned 5.49% per annum, 4.47% higher than the return on riskless one-month Treasury bills. Its annual volatility was just 5.7%, resulting in a Sharpe Ratio of 0.76. Thus, the fund has provided both low correlation to other portfolio assets and a strong risk-adjusted return.

We now turn to analyzing how adding SHRIX to a portfolio impacted the risk and return of the entire portfolio. We will consider adding a 10% allocation to SHRIX to a standard 60% stock/40% bond portfolio, taking the 10% allocation to SHRIX first from stocks, then bonds, and then 5% from each. The table below shows the performance over the period March 2013-April 2024. Over this period VTSMX returned 13.2% per annum and VSIGX returned 0.7% per annum.

Portfolio Annualized Return (%) Standard Deviation (%) Maximum Drawdown (%) Sharpe Ratio 60% VTSMX/40% VSIGX 8.3 9.3 -19.6 0.77 60% VTSMX/30% VSIGX/10% SHRIX 8.8 9.3 -19.4 0.81 50% VTSMX/40% VSIGX/10% SHRIX 7.6 8.0 -18.1 0.80 55% VTSMX/35% VSIGX/10% SHRIX 8.2% 8.7% -18.8% 0.86 Click to enlarge

In each case, adding a 10% allocation to SHRIX resulted in an improved Sharpe ratio as well as a lower maximum drawdown. And despite the fact that VTSMX provided a much higher return than SHRIX, adding an allocation to SHRIX resulted in an improved Sharpe ratio—a demonstration of the diversification benefits provided by the fund.

Investor Takeaways

CAT bonds have provided investors with strong diversification benefits while providing equity-like returns with volatility that has been about one-third that of equities. The result has been attractive risk-adjusted returns. Investors willing to accept the left tail risk associated with catastrophe risk should find CAT bonds to be an attractive diversifier to the risks of traditional stock and bond portfolios. Investors willing to accept the tail risk, and the psychological risk of negative tracking variance, should consider investing in SHRIX.

