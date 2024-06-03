Nikada

Introduction

I've been following US freight forwarder Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:RLGT) closely, and I've written a total of 7 articles about the company on Seeking Alpha to date. The latest one came out in March 2024 and back then I said that Radiant Logistics was navigating a tough US freight market as the TTM adjusted EBITDA margin was close to 15% in Q2 FY24.

On May 9, the company released its Q3 FY24 financial results and I think they were underwhelming as revenues went down by 24.4% year on year and the operating income was in the red. With the share price returning above the $5.00 mark in the middle of May, I no longer feel comfortable with a strong buy rating on the stock. My rating on Radiant Logistics is now a speculative buy as the recovery of the US freight sector is taking longer than I previously expected. Let's review.

The Q3 FY24 Financial Results

In case you are unfamiliar with Radiant Logistics or my earlier coverage, here's a short description of the business. The company is involved in the provision of air and ocean freight forwarding and truckload, less-than-truckload, and intermodal freight brokerage services and its bread and butter is arranging shipments of goods that are larger than shipments handled by integrated carriers of primarily small parcels. Radiant Logistics serves the automotive, pharmaceuticals, and electronics industries among others and it has a network of over 120 company-owned locations and strategic operating partners. This is an asset-light business with low barriers to entry which leads to thin margins. As you can see from the chart below, the net margin barely surpasses 3% even in strong periods for freight forwarders such as the COVID-19 lockdowns. Radiant Logistics got a strong boost from test kit chartering back then.

Economies of scale are crucial for this sector and as you can see from the chart below, the compound annual growth rate for gross revenue was 21.4% and the CAGR for adjusted EBITDA stood at 25.5% between FY06 and Q3 FY24. Radiant Logistics has been betting on M&A to fuel its growth and it has acquired over a dozen businesses to date. Many of the acquisitions of Radiant Logistics were agent stations and the latest one included Viking Worldwide in April 2024. The latter has operated as part of the company's Service By Air brand since 2012 and the purchase should result in a small boost to the net margin. You see, when Radiant Logistics turns an existing agent station into a company-owned location, its revenues and gross margin don't change - agent station commissions are eliminated instead. The purchases of agent stations usually boost EBITDA by $0.5 million to $2 million on an annual basis.

Turning our attention to the Q3 FY24 financial results, we can see that it was another challenging quarter for Radiant Logistics as revenues declined by 24.4% year on year to $184.6 million while the operating income was negative as fixed costs such as salaries and depreciation and amortization remained almost unchanged. EBITDA slumped by 66% to just $3.6 million. Freight demand in the USA continued to be weak and excess capacity shrank operating margins across the entire industry. Back in March, I said that we had passed or were near the worst of it, but that assessment seems overoptimistic now. In my view, it could take another quarter before the revenues of Radiant Logistics start to grow sequentially. On a positive note, interest income almost tripled to $0.6 million thanks to rising interest rates and the strong balance sheet of the company.

Looking at the balance sheet, the net cash balance was $29.2 million as of March, which is a small decrease compared to the $29.8 million a quarter earlier. The main reason for this seems to be the acquisition of South Florida-focused Select Logistics and Select Cartage, which had operated as part of the company's Adcom Worldwide brand since 2007 - payments to acquire businesses were $1.9 million in Q3 FY24. Considering the purchase of Viking Worldwide was effective April 1, I expect the net cash balance of Radiant Logistics to dip below $29 million in Q4 FY24. The company should release its results for the quarter around the middle of September.

Future of the Company and Valuation

Radiant Logistics CEO Bohn Crain said during the presentation of the Q3 FY24 results that the company expects to report sequential quarterly improvement moving forward. While this is positive news, I'm concerned that the company could be overoptimistic about the return to normalized market conditions. According to data from DAT Freight & Analytics, both spot load posts and spot truck posts declined significantly in May 2024.

In my view, it could take another quarter before the US freight market finds a bottom and I expect revenues to decline sequentially in Q4 FY24. With this, margins are likely to remain under pressure and I wouldn't be surprised if the operating income of Radiant Logistics remains in the red in the current fiscal quarter.

Looking at the valuation, the company looks more expensive compared to my March article as the EV/EBITDA ratio is approaching 11x. However, the stock is still trading at a historically low price to tangible book value multiple of 2.9x.

While Radiant Logistics might look expensive based on key financial indicators, it's important to note that the company is operating in a challenging market environment. Its adjusted EBITDA margin in normalized market conditions is about 18%. If the US market returns to growth in the near term, I think Radiant Logistics could book an EBITDA of about $44 million by FY26. This translates into a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of just 6.3x, which is lower than the level the company has traded at during the majority of the past five years.

Looking at the downside risks, I think the major one is that I could still be too optimistic about the timeline for the recovery of the US freight market. Geopolitical tensions and high interest rates could result in a slowdown of economic growth in the second half of 2024 which is likely to have a negative impact on the local freight sector.

Investor Takeaway

Radiant Logistics had a tough quarter and I think Q4 FY24 could be challenging as well considering the US freight market is still standing on shaky ground. While I continue to think that the company has a strong balance sheet and it looks cheap in view of its valuation in normalized market conditions, but it could take some time for the business to return to growth.