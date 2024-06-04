djedzura/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been struggling, and its share price has tanked 72% from its all-time highs. I believe there is hope for MNRO as market conditions are improving, which can end its struggle. However, there are still a lot of negatives that make MNRO a risky investment. So, I will analyze both positives and negatives and give my opinion on MNRO.

About MNRO

MNRO is one of the leading automotive service providers and tire dealers in the U.S. They offer maintenance services and tire-related services. MNRO works on roughly five million vehicles a year and has more than 1300 auto repair shops and tire dealers in the U.S. The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Market Conditions

Lockdown was a big challenge for MNRO because their growth was compromised. The chart shows lockdown affected the market environment to a great extent. The miles traveled by vehicles dropped remarkably, and the effect was quite clear. Monro’s FY21 sales declined 10.4% compared to FY20. However, the latest data is encouraging. The numbers have recovered well in the last three years, and the miles traveled by vehicles reached pre-COVID levels in 2023, which is good, especially for its automotive repair service segment.

MNRO's Investor Presentation

The U.S. light vehicles in operation have reached record highs, and the average age of light-duty vehicles as of 1st January 2024 stands at 12.6 years. So, the U.S. light vehicles in operation are at record highs, and the average age of vehicles is also at record highs. The market conditions have recovered quite well since the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking favorable for MNRO.

MNRO's Investor Presentation

Q4 & FY 2024 Earnings

MNRO announced its Q4 FY24 and FY24 results on 23rd May 2024. Note that FY24 had 368 selling days, whereas FY23 had 361 selling days. That additional week in terms of days contributed to an extra $24.4 million in sales. The FY24 sales were $1.2 billion, which is 3.6% less than FY23, and the Q4 FY24 sales declined 0.2% compared to Q4 FY23. The reason for the decline was a decline in comparable store sales. The comparable store sales declined 2% in FY24 compared to FY23. After adjusting the extra week of sales, the number comes at 3.95%. The weakness in the comparable store sales was due to strained low-to-middle-income customers deferring purchases in higher-margin tiers.

MNRO's Investor Relations

Gross margin improved to 35.4% in FY24 from 34.4% in FY23 due to lower material and technician labor costs. The net income stood at $37.5 million in FY24 compared to FY23. The management hasn’t provided guidance for FY25. My expectation for FY25 is that MNRO might see a flat sales growth. The market environment is improving, as I discussed earlier; however, the sales mix is an obstacle for MNRO that will affect its comparable store sales. Currently, the demand for high-margin tires is less, and there is an oversupply of lower-margin tires. So, the low demand and unfavorable sales mix will affect its top-line growth.

Valuation - DCF Analysis

Author's Calculations

A DCF analysis will give us an idea about its valuation. So I decided to do a DCF analysis. I predicted its revenue and net income of next five years. As I am expecting flat growth in FY25 due to poor sales mix I assumed a growth of 1% and, due to improving market conditions, I assumed a growth of 3.5% for the second year and for the next three years I assumed a constant growth rate of 3%.

As for the income margin, as the company is doing better in this area. So, I assumed a slight improvement in margins. For the first two years, I took a margin of 3.3% and 3.7% which is higher than FY24 margin of 3% and for the next three years I assumed a margin of 4%.

I am quite modest in my assumptions because I believe that when valuing a company, one should assume the worst. So, the revenue & net income margin assumptions were quite modest. I decided to go with a discount rate of 9%. The terminal value comes to $428 million, and when I added the FCF value, the equity value came to $630.2 million. Now, for the last step, I divided equity value by the 29.9 million outstanding shares. After the calculations, the fair value of MNRO is $21.1. The current share price of MNRO is $24.86. So, I believe MNRO is overvalued by 15%.

Technical Take

Trading View

It looks super bearish, and the price has fallen 72% from the all-time highs. It is super risky to invest in at this time. The trend in the longer time frame is obviously bearish, and after it closed below the support of $37, it looks even worse. However, I see hope for MNRO. It is trying to create a bottom at $23. If we look closely, the stock is creating a double bottom reversal pattern, and also, the RSI is approaching 30, which shows it is close to being oversold. If it continues to trade above $23, then there is hope for MNRO. But if it fails to do so, then there can be more pain in this stock. The bottom line here is that any new position here is a big no; however, those who are already invested should continue to hold their positions, as there is still hope here. Investors should keep a close eye here, and if it starts to trade below $23, then I see more downside here.

Final Take

Currently, the negatives outweigh the positives of the company. The valuation is high, the momentum is highly bearish, and unfavorable sales mix. There are plenty of reasons to sell it. However, we cannot ignore the positives. The market conditions have improved a lot since 2020 and are continuously improving. Also, I believe the market might have factored in the majority of the negatives, and the downside might be limited from the current level. So, I believe selling it after a big correction isn’t the best option. So, for now, I would rate MNRO as a Hold.