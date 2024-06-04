Alibaba: Central Bank Gives Green Light To Investors

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock has seen a rally followed by a pull-back, but renowned investors and hedge funds are opening positions in Chinese stocks.
  • The Chinese government is expected to further support the economy and housing market, giving investors confidence.
  • The Canadian Pension Plan and Soros Fund Management have increased their positions in Alibaba, indicating strong conviction in the stock.

Money / currency of PBOC or people"s bank of china. One hundred CNY Chinese yuan bill with a stopwatch. 100 rmb or renminbi, depicting Beijing economy system, public banking policy and interest rate.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) continues to trade near all-time lows, but it has seen a nice rally, followed by a bit of a pull-back in the last month.

In the last few weeks, many

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
19.6K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News