I'm Buying Up To 10% Yield For Robust Payback

Sashkinw

It pays to think like a business owner when it comes to investing in stocks. Some entrepreneurs will start a business with the end goal of selling it for a high price, much like investing in growth stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA) today.

Most successful entrepreneurs tend to be keenly aware of cash flows and getting paid from the business in return for their efforts, much like investing in value stocks that throw off decent cash flow through dividends.

Entrepreneurs/investors who focus on cashflows tend to focus on the payback period (in which they recoup their initial investment) and sustainable long-term wealth that doesn't require the rinse and repeat of having to time sales only to have to find the next best investment all over again.

This brings me to the following picks, which I believe present great opportunities in today's market environment, giving investors a combination of growth potential and cashflows from their high dividend yields. Let's explore what makes them worthy 'buys' at present!

#1: Barings BDC

Barings BDC (BBDC) is a business development company that's externally managed by a subsidiary of MassMutual. It focuses on investing in the U.S. middle market with safe loan-to-value ratios below 50%, and its portfolio is comprised primarily of first-lien secured loans, which represent two-thirds of portfolio total.

As shown below, another 6% is invested in second-lien secured debt and 16% is in equity investments, which give potential upside to BBDC's NAV per share in the event that portfolio companies are acquired or go public at a premium to BBDC's cost basis.

Investor Presentation

BBDC's investment profile is a good mix between defensive and growth industries, with Finance & Insurance, Business Services, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense comprising BBDC's Top 5 industries representing half of portfolio total.

BBDC benefits from the current higher interest rate environment, as 87% of its debt investments are floating rate. It's also seeing solid portfolio health, with investments on non-accrual comprising just 0.3% of portfolio value. Also encouraging, BBDC's NAV per share grew to $11.44 in Q1 2024, increasing from $11.28 on a sequential QoQ basis, and by 1.4% on a YoY basis. As shown below, BBDC has demonstrated steady NAV/share performance over the past 5 years.

BBDC Price-to-NAV (Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, BBDC is seeing a healthy 11.3% yield on investments, and this helped BBDC to earn NII per share of $0.28 in Q1 2024, sitting $0.03 higher on a YoY basis, and $0.03 lower on a sequential basis compared to $0.31 in Q4 2023. Importantly, BBDC's NII per share more than covered the $0.26 quarterly dividend rate.

BBDC also maintains safe leverage with a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17x, which sits within management's target range of 0.9x to 1.25x, and well below the 2.0x regulatory limit. This gives BBDC the capacity to cover $215M of unfunded commitments to its portfolio companies, as well as $65M of outstanding commitments to its JV investments.

I see value in BBDC at the current price of $10.11, which equates to a Price-to-NAV ratio of 0.88x. This compares favorably to much larger BDCs such as Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC), which currently trade at P/NAV ratios of 1.1x and 1.07x, respectively, despite BBDC having a lower percentage of investments on non-accrual and solid NAV/share performance in recent years.

#2: Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty (KIM) is the largest shopping center REIT in the U.S., with a portfolio of well-located properties. This is reflected by 82% of KIM's annual base rent coming from Tier 1 markets that dot the East and West Coasts as well as Texas, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

While the growth of e-commerce has loomed in the retail narrative over the past decade, in-person shopping is far from being yesterday's news. That's because KIM has adapted well to omnichannel sales, in which online activity drives in-person sales. This is supported by the statistic from the National Retail Foundation that 70% of online sales are fulfilled by stores and that omnichannel shoppers tend to spend 2.5 to 3x more than single-channel shoppers.

These statistics benefit KIM's strategically-located properties, which have a strong 96.0% occupancy as of Q1 2024. It also saw healthy 3.9% YoY growth in Same Property NOI, driven by strong 35.5% lease spreads on new leases executed during the first quarter. Encouragingly, this included re-leased properties that were formerly tenanted by the troubled retailer, Bed Bath & Beyond, signaling strong demand from new tenants.

Management recently raised its full-year 2024 FFO per share guidance from $1.56 previously to $1.58 at the midpoint of range. This is based on continued expectations for healthy rent spreads as leases become throughout the year. The outlook for shopping centers remains solid, as 49% of retailers expect to expand over the next 5 years and 85% prefer open space formats.

Plus, it also helps that new supply remains muted as management estimates that developers would need to see 30-50% higher rents compared to market to justify the higher cost of development in the current environment. As shown below, new supply for shopping centers remains favorable compared to history and other real estate segments.

Investor Presentation

Importantly, KIM maintains a strong balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P. This is supported by a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3x, sitting well below the 6.0x mark generally considered safe for REITs. It also has just $11.8 million of secured debt maturing and no remaining unsecured debt maturing for the remainder of this year.

KIM also sports a respectable 5% dividend yield and the dividend is well-covered by a 61% payout ratio. This leaves plenty of retained capital for KIM to further deleverage its balance sheet in the current high interest rate environment if it so chooses.

KIM is also attractively valued at the current price of $19.28 with a forward P/FFO of 12.1, sitting comfortably below its historical P/FFO of 14.7, as shown below. With a strong balance sheet, well-located properties, low new supply, and strong leasing spreads, I believe KIM is deserving of trading at its historical P/FFO of 15. In the meantime, investors can potentially see solid total returns from the 5% yield, combined with my expectations for KIM to be able to deliver annual FFO/share growth in the mid-single digit range.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Both Barings BDC and Kimco Realty represent great investment opportunities that blend stability/growth potential with strong cash flows. BBDC, with its focus on first-lien secured loans in the U.S. middle market, benefits from a higher interest rate environment and solid portfolio health, offering an attractive yield and a favorable Price-to-NAV ratio.

Kimco Realty, the largest shopping center REIT in the U.S., boasts well-located properties with high occupancy rates and strong lease spreads, alongside a robust balance sheet and a respectable dividend yield. Both companies provide investors with a balanced mix of defensive and growth characteristics, making them worthy buys at their current prices.