Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) just released Q1 results that came in mixed in relation to expectations. Heading into the print, shares were down about 17.5% since my last update on the stock, shortly before the release of the company’s fiscal 2023 year-end results. In that update, I maintained a bullish tone on the stock due to the company’s expanding customer base.

Despite DLTR’s YTD underperformance, I’ve remained bullish on DLTR. The company is making notable strides in their ongoing transformation efforts. Shares came under pressure previously due to the announcement of plans to close approximately 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of 2024. While one could have viewed this in a negative light, I viewed it more positively due to the lagging performance of the unit in recent years.

In a hot-off-the-press report just prior to the company’s release, The Wall Street Journal reported that Dollar Tree was working with advisors to conduct a strategic review of the Family Dollar unit. The options would include a potential sale or spinoff, according to the report. This early report was confirmed in the company’s press release, though the announcement noted that the company does not intend to comment any further on the details. Though the full details haven’t yet been disclosed as of the date of this writing, this is a major development for investors in DLTR.

Current results show that DLTR is continuing to gain share in their consumables categories and is continuing to see positive traffic trends. I associate this with the ongoing success of the company’s multi-price product expansions. I anticipate that the continued expansion of these products will drive market share gains and contribute to sustainable revenue growth in the coming periods. The positive outlook of DLTR’s ongoing transformation efforts, as well as the intriguing reports surrounding the fate of the company’s Family Dollar unit, warrants further attention on shares of DLTR.

DLTR Stock Key Metrics

Despite DLTR’s YTD underperformance, sentiment in the stock remains bullish. Both the Seeking Alpha (“SA”) analyst community and Wall Street currently rate shares as a “buy”, with the latter seeing nearly 25% upside potential in the stock, according to consensus estimates. The SA Quant, on the other hand, views shares more neutrally, due primarily to a combination of negative momentum and the current trading multiple.

Seeking Alpha - Ratings Summary Of DLTR Stock

Regarding the valuation, I view DLTR as attractive relative to close peer, Dollar General (DG). At present, DLTR trades at about 17.2x its forecasted full-year EPS. This compares to DG’s 19+ multiple. The trading multiple is also below the company’s five-year average multiple of 18.4x.

Seeking Alpha - Valuation Metrics Of DLTR Compared To DG

In my view, a reassessment of DLTR’s trading multiple is warranted given the company’s ongoing transformation efforts. In 2023, DLTR rolled out multi-price offerings to 5,000 Dollar Tree stores. And in 2024, the company expects to further expand their multi-price assortment across 3,000 stores. I am bullish on the continued success of this initiative and see increased consumer uptake as a key aspect of the bull thesis on DLTR.

What Did DLTR Expect Heading Into Earnings?

Heading into the Q1 print, DLTR had previously guided for a full-year EPS range of $6.70/share to $7.30/share or $7.00/share at the midpoint. Relative to the comparative 2023 earnings, this represented about a 20% increase in EPS at the midpoint.

During the Q4 earnings commentary, CFO Jeff Davis noted that full-year consolidated sales were expected to land in a range of +$31B to +$32B, with enterprise comparable net sales growth seen in the low- to mid-single digit percentage range. Overall growth was expected to be led by the namesake unit, which was seen growing in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to the low-single-digit growth expected for the Family Dollar unit.

For Q1, net sales were expected to be between +$7.6B to +$7.9B, with comparable net sales growth seen in a modest low- to mid-single digit percentage range for both the enterprise and the namesake. This is compared to the Family Dollar segment, which was expected to turn in flat growth for the period.

On the margin front, full-year gross margins were expected to be in the range of 36% to 36.5% and 24.5% and 25% for the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments, respectively. Taken together with the sales output, overall diluted EPS was expected to be in the range of $1.33/share to $1.48/share for the quarter.

DLTR Q1 Results Recap

Enterprise same-store net sales grew 1% during the quarter. This was fed by a 1.7% and 0.1% increase in same-store sales from the company’s namesake unit and Family Dollar unit, respectively. Driving the sales growth was traffic, which increased 2.1% at the enterprise level.

DLTR Q1 Earnings Presentation - Breakout Of Individual Segment Performance

Diluted EPS landed at $1.38/share, right around the midpoint of the company’s guidance range. This was supported by sales growth and a 30-basis point increase in gross margins.

The release was accompanied by details surrounding the damage of the company’s distribution center in Oklahoma from recent tornados. While the facility suffered total losses, the release noted that any losses are expected to be offset by insurance recoveries. In the periods ahead, this could negatively impact the company’s insurance renewal rates, but I don’t otherwise see this creating a negative headwind on earnings.

Of greatest note was the company’s announcement of its strategic review of its Family Dollar segment. This indicates potential major changes for the company. In my view, it should have a positive effect on shareholders due to the underperforming nature of Family Dollar in recent years. While the full details weren’t revealed, this is one development investors must watch closely in the periods ahead.

Is DLTR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

In past updates on DLTR, I’ve noted that a 20x earnings multiple on DLTR is warranted, given the ongoing success of its transformation efforts. In recent periods, the company has expanded its multi-price offerings and has closed underperforming stores in its Family Dollar unit. The former has attracted key demographics to the company’s storefronts, while the latter’s actions promise to preserve capital for more productive purposes.

The fresh report from The Wall Street Journal surrounding the potential sale or spinoff of DLTR’s Family Dollar unit is also a major development for investors. In my view, DLTR’s acquisition of the unit in 2015 was a mistake. The underperformance in recent years has resulted in increased investment dollars on the unit’s storefronts, as well as additional store closures. Any sale or spinoff of the unit would serve as a net benefit to DLTR’s namesake unit, in my view.

Q1 results showed that DLTR is continuing to make strides in their transformation efforts. While the quarter, overall, was mixed, the company showed that it is continuing to gain share in the consumables categories and is continuing to see strong traffic trends in their Dollar Tree unit. Full-year guidance was also maintained.

Leadership has guided for $10/share in EPS by 2026. I view this as an attainable target, especially considering earnings are set to grow by about 20% this fiscal year. At a 20x multiple, shares could be fairly valued at the $200/share mark. This target remains consistent with my past outlook on the stock. Today’s results didn’t negatively impact my outlook. It reinforced it. The news surrounding the potential fate of Family Dollar is also a major development for investors that will absolutely warrant further attention in the months ahead. For investors seeking a value find among the broader indexes, DLTR may be one worth continued attention.