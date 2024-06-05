JHVEPhoto

I published my 'Buy' thesis on Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) in February 2024, highlighted the growth opportunity of revenue shift towards higher growth areas including digital, climate resilience, sustainability, cyber, and affordable healthcare etc. On April 18th, the company delivered a strong growth in Q1 FY24, with 9% organic revenue growth and 11% operating profit growth. The P&C insurance premium is more likely to grow at a high-single-digit in 2024, contributing a strong growth momentum for the company. I reiterate a 'Buy' rating with a fair value price of $220 per share.

Strong Margin Expansion and Insurance Premium Growth

In Q1 FY24, Marsh & McLennan delivered 9% organic revenue growth and 14% adjusted EPS growth, with risk and insurance services growing 9% year-over-year.

Marsh & McLennan Quarterly Earnings

The strong growth momentum is driven by a couple of factors:

As indicated in my previous coverage, Marsh & McLennan is strategically positioned in high-growth areas including digital, climate resilience, sustainability, cyber, and affordable healthcare etc. These high-growth areas enable the company to grow at a faster rate than the overall insurance market.

Due to the inflation, US P&C insurance premiums are expected to grow by 8% in 2024, following a 9.3% growth in 2023, according to the latest report by Swiss Re. Even as the inflation starts to cool, insurance companies are still raising their premiums to offset high management and repair costs. Some parts of Marsh & McLennan's businesses are tied to the insurance premium; therefore, the company will continue benefiting from the trend.

Swiss RE Report

On top of strong revenue growth, Marsh & McLennan also delivered a strong margin expansion during the quarter. I anticipate the strong margin expansion continuing in FY24 for the following reasons:

As highlighted in my previous reports, Marsh & McLennan's new growth businesses carry higher margins, and the company has strategically shifted its revenue mix towards these high-growth and better margin businesses, contributing to margin expansion over time.

Marsh & McLennan has been actively managing its operating costs in areas such as staff hirings, SG&A and back office, as detailed in the slide below. During the earnings call, their management had a quite positive tone on margin expansion in the near future.

Marsh & McLennan Investor Presentation

FY24 Outlook

I anticipate the company will deliver 9% organic revenue growth in FY24 for the following reasons:

Risk and Insurance : I forecast Risk and Insurance business will grow at least at the same rate as the insurance premium growth, assuming the stable market share in FY24. As such, I project the risk and insurance business will increase by 9% in FY24.

: I forecast Risk and Insurance business will grow at least at the same rate as the insurance premium growth, assuming the stable market share in FY24. As such, I project the risk and insurance business will increase by 9% in FY24. Consulting business : It is a bit more discretionary compared to the insurance business, as enterprises can delay these services. Amid a challenging macro environment, I assume the company's consulting business will grow by 6% in FY24. It's worth noting that some consulting businesses, such as pension plans, retirement consulting, are quite resilient even during the weak macro environment.

: It is a bit more discretionary compared to the insurance business, as enterprises can delay these services. Amid a challenging macro environment, I assume the company's consulting business will grow by 6% in FY24. It's worth noting that some consulting businesses, such as pension plans, retirement consulting, are quite resilient even during the weak macro environment. New Growth Areas: According to Munich RE's cyber insurance report published in April 2024, the global cyber insurance market is forecasted to grow from $14 billion in 2023 to $29 billion by 2027, to indicate a CAGR of 17.8%.

Munich RE Cyber Insurance Report

In terms of ESG, enterprise customers have been paying more attention to ESG initiatives due to public interest and regulatory requirements. For instance, in March 2024, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted rules to enhance and standardize climate-related disclosures for public companies. Enterprise customers need ESG database and consulting-related services to fulfill their ESG obligations. As such, I anticipate Marsh & McLennan's ESG business will continue rapid growth in the near future.

Overall, I assume new businesses, including cyber, ESG and digital, to contribute an additional 1% growth to the topline. As such, I calculate that the company will deliver 9% organic revenue growth in FY24.

Valuation

For the normalized revenue growth after FY24, I anticipate its risk and insurance revenue will grow by 6%, assuming both 4% growth from insurance premium and 2% growth from market share gains.

In addition, after FY24, the consulting business is assumed to grow by 6%, a growth rate aligned with its historical trend.

As such, the total organic revenue growth rate is forecast to be 6%.

In addition, Marsh & McLennan has been actively in the M&A market. I assume the company will allocate 4% of total revenue towards M&A, contributing 2% growth to the total revenue.

On the margin side, I assume the company can generate operating leverage from both compensation and SG&A expenses. Assuming 10bps leverage from compensation/benefits, and 10bps from SG&A, I assume 20bps margin expansion in the model.

Marsh & McLennan DCF - Author's Calculations

The WACC is calculated to be 7.3% with the following assumptions:

Risk free rate: 4.25% (US 10Y Treasury Yield)

Beta: 0.76 (Seeking Alpha)

Equity risk premium 7%; cost of debt 7%

Equity balance: $12.3 billion; debt $13.4 billion

Tax rate: 25.5%

Discounting all the future free cash flow and adjusting the net debt balances, the fair value is calculated to be $220 per share, as per my estimates.

Key Risks

Marsh & McLennan has some business exposure in the reinsurance market. The Insurance Journal reported that the reinsurance market is expected to peak in 2024 on the price increase and tighter terms and conditions, which could potentially lead to a soft market condition in 2025. A weak reinsurance market would create some growth headwinds for Marsh & McLennan in FY25.

In addition, Marsh & McLennan is a low-volatility stock with a low beta. When the Fed starts to cut interest rates, the market might favor growth and high beta stocks, which could potentially put Marsh & McLennan's stock in a penalty box. Having said that, the intrinsic value of a company is determined by the long-term growth potential.

Conclusions

I admire Marsh & McLennan's leading position in the insurance consulting industry, and its strategy of expanding into high growth areas. They are poised to benefit from the insurance premium growth in FY24, in my view. I reiterate the 'Buy' rating with a fair value price of $220 per share.