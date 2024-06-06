2 Monthly Dividends, One With +8% Yield

Supertruper

One of the great things about quarterly dividends, as opposed to semi-annual or annual dividends, is that it helps the investor to better match expenses with income over the course of a year, thereby making it easier to formulate and stick to a financial plan.

What’s even better than quarterly payments is monthly pay. With only a handful of U.S. stocks offering this outside of ETFs, it’s something that I’d like to see more companies do.

The obvious advantage of monthly pay is that it’s better for matching up with one’s expenses, and the other benefit is that it enables faster compounding. Rather than having to wait 3 months for a dividend check, one can put “new” money from dividends to work every 30 days, thereby reducing opportunity cost when it comes to buying stocks that are on sale.

In this article, I discuss 2 stocks that pay monthly dividends and look appealing at their present valuations, yielding 5% to over 8%, so let’s get started!

#1: EPR Properties

EPR Properties (EPR) is a net lease REIT that specializes is experiential properties. At present, it has $6.8 billion in total investments covering 359 properties across 44 states. Its experiential portfolio represents 93% of total property value, and education properties (70 in total) make up the remaining 7% value.

EPR’s experiential properties make up Eat & Play, Cultural Attractions, Fitness & Wellness, Ski, and Experiential Lodging destinations. While headline risks around movie theaters garner plenty of attention in the Eat & Play portfolio, it’s worth noting that it’s just one part of the EPR narrative.

The Eat & Play portfolio also contains growing destinations such as Top Golf and saw 6% EBITDARM growth in Q1 2024. Moreover, while box office sales get plenty of attention with it being lower thus far in 2024 compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic), movie theaters have learned to adapt with sustained increases in food and beverage sales and premium large format screens. As a result, EPR’s theater rent coverage is now back to 2019 levels, even with box office being in 2019.

EPR’s overall portfolio rent coverage is healthy, with it being at 2.2x over the trailing 12 months, including 1.7x for theater tenants and 2.6x for non-theater tenants. This compares favorably to the 2.0x coverage in Q1 2023 with theater rent coverage being only 1.3x during that time.

Management expects to deploy between $200M to $300M in investment capital this year for experiential development and redevelopment projects. This includes what they see as being attractive acquisition and build-to-suit opportunities. They also reaffirmed AFFO/share guidance of $4.86 at the midpoint, representing a 3.2% increase over 2023.

EPR also maintains a safe amount of leverage with a net debt to annualized EBITDAre ratio of 5.2x, and a debt to total assets ratio of 49%. It also has $1.06 billion in total liquidity, which more than covers the $137 million in debt maturities this year.

Importantly for income investors, EPR raised its dividend by 3.6% this year and the current dividend rate is well-covered by a 75% AFFO payout ratio. EPR’s current dividend yield of 8.4% and price of $40.74 with forward P/FFO of 8.4 makes the stock appealing.

As shown below, EPR currently trades well below its historical P/FFO of 13.5x. With analysts having low-bar expectations for 2-3% FFO/share growth, EPR could deliver market beating returns in combination with its 8.4% dividend yield even without a reversion to mean valuation.

#2: Agree Realty

Agree Realty (ADC) is another net lease REIT that, unlike EPR Properties, doesn’t come with the headline risk of movie theaters. It has a portfolio of 2,161 properties that are spread across 49 states.

Over the past decade, ADC has actively worked to trim exposure to drugstores, namely Walgreens (WBA) while increasing exposure to growing discount retailers like TJX (TJX), which is now ADC’s 8th largest tenant. ADC’s portfolio is well-curated with high exposure to investment grade rated tenants, representing 69% of portfolio base rent.

ADC’s top segments include those that are e-commerce and recession-resistant, with grocery stores, home improvement, tire & auto service, convenience stores, and dollar stores comprising its top 5 segments. Notable tenants include Walmart (WMT), CVS (CVS), and Kroger (KR), as shown below.

Despite headline risks around real estate in this higher interest rate environment, ADC was able to produce respectable 4.6% YoY AFFO per share growth during Q1 2024, driven by contractual rent escalations and investment activity of $140 million to acquire 50 in-demand retail properties.

ADC is demonstrating accretive capital management, with recent property dispositions at a weighted average cap rate of 6.2% with proceeds going toward acquisitions at a 150 basis point spreads. This is reflected by Q1 acquisitions at a weighted average cap rate of 7.7%, representing a 50 bps increase on a sequential QoQ basis, and 100 bps increase compared to the prior year period.

In total, management believes it can transact $600 million worth of accretive acquisitions this year while being leverage-neutral to the balance sheet. What makes ADC unique is that it also has a construction arm, which comes in handy when it comes to developing properties as an alternative to acquiring existing ones. It has 20 projects currently under development and which only requires $34 million in remaining funding. ADC’s development pipeline and acquisitions combined with rent escalators supports full-year guidance for 4.2% AFFO per share growth.

Importantly, ADC carries one of the best balance sheets in the net lease sector with a 4.7x net debt to EBITDA ratio, sitting below the 5.5x of Realty Income Corp. (O) and below the 5.3x of W. P. Carey (WPC). ADC also carries a very strong 5.0x fixed charge coverage ratio.

These factors lend support to ADC’s 4.9% dividend yield, which is well-covered by a 74% payout ratio. While ADC’s stock has seen a decent bounce since the start of April from the mid-50s to $61.59 at present, it remains attractive with a forward P/FFO of 15.1, sitting about on par with its historical P/FFO of 15.0, as shown below.

While ADC is pricier than the 12.8x and 12.0x P/FFO of Realty Income and W. P. Carey, respectively, I believe ADC is deserving of a spot in the basket of dividend stocks due to its stronger balance sheet, higher exposure to investment grade rated tenants, and catalysts from its construction arm.

Understandably, I wouldn’t necessarily count on meaningful capital appreciation for ADC in the near-term due to market pressures from high interest rates, I believe ADC investors could reasonably see long-term total returns of around 10% based on the current dividend yield of 4.9% and my long-term FFO/share growth expectations in the mid-single digit. As such, investors could see annual returns around that of the long-term market average, all with a far higher dividend yield than that of the S&P 500 (SPY).

Investor Takeaway

EPR Properties and Agree Realty are both net lease REITs that offer attractive monthly dividends, appealing to investors seeking regular monthly income which enables faster compounding of returns. EPR Properties specializes in experiential properties, maintaining a strong portfolio with healthy rent coverage and a high dividend yield of 8.4%, supported by strategic investments and a healthy leverage profile.

Agree Realty, on the other hand, focuses on e-commerce and recession-resistant retail properties, boasting a well-curated portfolio with high exposure to investment-grade tenants and a solid balance sheet. With the two stocks yielding 5-8% paid monthly, these REITs are attractive for income-focused investors at the present valuations.