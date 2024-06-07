onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

IDT Corporation's (NYSE:IDT) three high growth businesses continue to perform exceptionally, and are becoming significant contributors to the company's overall results. Its growth businesses have the potential to be significantly more profitable than its traditional telecommunications business. IDT has a strong balance sheet and management is returning excess capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. My conservative analysis shows that shares are trading at a large discount to its intrinsic value. Furthermore, IDT is likely to spinoff one or more of its high growth businesses in the near future. This event could act as a catalyst to drive further upside in its share price. I believe this presents an attractive investment opportunity now, and therefore rate it as a Buy.

NRS is the shining light

National Retail Solutions (NRS) provides Point of Sale(POS) systems to small retail stores in the US and Canada. It also provides its clients with supplementary services such as payment processing, advertising and customer loyalty programs. The business has 30,300 terminals currently in operation as of April 30th. CEO Shmuel Jonas commented on the strength of the NRS business and its bright prospects ahead during the Q3'24 earnings call, saying:

NRS, the NRS segment added 1,600 net new point-of-sale terminals during the quarter. And we see a long sales runway ahead in our independent C-store retailer market and we have several initiatives that recently launched. Our product offering range has really increased and this has increased our total addressable market.

Created using company data

As represented above, NRS has shown consistently strong growth over the last few years. Revenue was up 42.3% in the latest quarter versus the corresponding quarter in fiscal year 23. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million, at a margin of nearly 22%. NRS's margins tend to fluctuate due to seasonality, with margins particularly dipping lower last year as a consequence of reduced advertising spend on its platform due to the macro environment. EBITDA margins have picked up in recent quarters and should improve in upcoming quarters as it starts to potentially benefit from political advertising spend. During the latest earnings call, IDT's CEO echoed his optimism with respect to NRS's profitability, stating:

All-in-all, boosted by the solid increases from each of our revenue verticals, NRS' income from operations and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year, and we are going to build on that momentum as we move through the remainder of calendar 2024 and definitely beyond.

Strong performance from Fintech and

net2phone

Created using company data

As shown above, IDT's Fintech business, which principally comprises of its BOSS Money transfer business, has showing rapid revenue growth, with quarterly revenue nearly doubling over the last two years. Adjusted EBITDA margins have also shown steady improvement, with the business being profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the last two quarters.

In the latest quarter, revenue was up 44.7%, driven by the expansion of its network within its core markets. The company continues to focus on markets where it has a prior presence through its traditional BOSS calling business, and thus leverages its brand to grow the money transfer business. Its success in key markets was remarked upon by IDT's CEO during the latest earning call, where he stated:

We continue to take market share in our primary corridors from the U.S. to Latin America and the Caribbean, and in key U.S. to Africa corridors as well.

Created using company data

IDT's net2phone is a small player in the growing Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) space. It is presently the slowest grower among IDT's growth businesses, with low double-digit growth, inline with its market. Revenue this quarter was up 12% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA margins above 10%, as shown above. The business is expected to achieve higher margins, as it continues to scale through expansion in its key markets, which are the US, Brazil, and Mexico.

Lower profitability in its legacy business

IDT's legacy communications business has been in gradual decline owing to industry trends related to prepaid international calling. This business showed a sharper than expected decrease in profitability in the quarter, with EBITDA falling more than 12% versus the previous quarter. Management pointed out that one-time compensation payments were the reason behind this, and its CEO further elaborated on steps that have been taken to improve this segment's profitability, stating:

We are also rolling out pricing changes for our international mobile top-up products to various corridors, and we'll be carefully monitoring the effects of those changes. However, so far they have created a lot more profitability.

IDT shares trade at a large discount to its SOTP

I believe that the Sum of the Parts (SOTP) valuation methodology is appropriate when estimating IDT's intrinsic value. When considering NRS, I assign a 20 multiple on the $25 million in Adjusted EBITDA, which I expect it to achieve in FY24. This valuation is rather conservative considering public market peers such as Toast (TOST), showing similar growth rates, trade at forward EBITDA multiples above 40.

When considering its Fintech business, I chose to compare it to its money transfer rival Remitly (RELY), which trades at an Price to Sales multiple above 2. I consider this multiple to be quite conservative, as IDT's Fintech business is growing significantly faster. Nonetheless, applying a 2x multiple to expected FY24 revenue of $120 million implies a valuation of $240 million.

Net2phone's closest public market peer is Bandwidth (BAND) which also offers a UCaaS solution, while similarly owning the underlying infrastructure. When applying a similar valuation of 1.2 times Sales on $83 million of revenue expected in FY24, I get a valuation for net2phone of $100 million.

Finally, I conservatively value IDT's shrinking legacy communications business at a multiple of just 3 times its FY 24 Adjusted EBITDA, which I expect to be around $70 million. This implies a valuation for the legacy business of $210 million.

Based on my estimates and assumptions for IDT's business

Based on my assumptions and estimations detailed above, I arrive at a SOTP of $1.224 billion or a $48.2 share price, assuming 25.4 million shares outstanding. This represents an upside of 28% compared to IDT's share price today of $37.3.

Catalysts that could unlock further value

A critical catalyst that could unlock the discount to its SOTP, is the spinoff of one or more of its high growth businesses. IDT had previously planned to spinoff net2phone in July 2022, but this was postponed due to market volatility. Management has given any timeline for potential spinoffs, but given IDT's long history of successful spinoffs, this is highly likely to happen in the near future if market conditions are favorable.

Potential concerns for shareholders

IDT's growth businesses are almost self-sustainable but do depend on the cash flow from its legacy communications business to fund certain growth initiatives. The sharp reduction in the profitability of the legacy business this quarter is concerning but likely temporary, and should be monitored closely by investors in upcoming quarters.

Furthermore, I find the return of excess capital to shareholders rather insufficient in recent quarters. With $174 million in net cash on its balance sheet, the company repurchased no shares during the quarter, despite highlighting the attractiveness of buybacks during its Q2 2024 earnings call. The company currently pays an annualized $21 million dividend to shareholders, which implies a yield of just 0.5%.

IDT is a Buy

IDT's growth businesses continue to show strong momentum. My conservative SOTP analysis shows that the overall business trades at a large discount to its intrinsic value. A spinoff of one or more of its high growth businesses is likely to close the gap between the intrinsic value and its share price. Despite a couple of concerns that I shared, I believe IDT presents an attractive risk-reward for investors to initiate a Long position.