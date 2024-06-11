KLA Corporation (KLAC) NASDAQ Investor Conference Call (Transcript)

Jun. 11, 2024 9:54 AM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.27K Followers

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) NASDAQ Investor Conference Call June 11, 2024 6:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Oreste Donzella - Executive Vice President of Electronics, Packaging and Components

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Join Jefferies for next up. Very happy to have Oreste Donzella from KLA, who runs their – they call their EPC Group, Electronics, Packaging and Components, very hot area within the capital equipment market. He is going to run through a deck, and then after, if we have some time, I'll do the Q&A, but I'll take it over to you, Oreste.

Oreste Donzella

Perfect. Thank you very much. Happy to be back in London after a year. And this is really a dream come true. I mean people talk about semiconductor like there is nothing more important in the world to talk about it. And after 32 years in semiconductor industry, 25 at KLA, seven years working in the fab in TI and Micron for me is like a dream comes true and [a revenge], I guess, my children, they always question me why I'm so excited about semiconductor industry. And I'm still excited, as excited as I was day one in my career.

So today, I'm going to talk about a new topic, advanced packaging just because after many, many years, semiconductor, you need to learn something new. But four years ago, we decided to start investing in advanced packaging, packaging overall. It was mostly driven by acquisitions. So we made several acquisitions in the space. We bought a company in Belgium called ICOS. We bought a company in Israel called Orbotech. We bought a company in the financial transaction of Orbotech in the UK that is called SPTS that is doing extremely, extremely well. In a market space that KLA didn't have much knowledge about this real process tools, PVD, etch and CVD, and I'll tell you a little bit the story of the

Recommended For You

About KLAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KLAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News