Massimo Giachetti

Reiterating Strong Buy Rating on Nasdaq Given Operating Leverage, Business Mix Shift and Accelerated Deleveraging Potential

Nasdaq's business model is geared for meaningful operating margin expansion over the medium term, and the shift in its business mix over this timeframe continues to warrant multiple expansion. The recent announcement by TXSE Group to launch a stock exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas is likely not cause for major concern at Nasdaq given the business mix shift previously mentioned; therefore, I reiterate my Strong Buy rating on Nasdaq. As noted in my initiation article (Nasdaq: Operating Leverage Embedded Given Revenue Mix; Multiple Expansion Is Warranted), revenue at Nasdaq is set to grow >8% in the medium term while expenses are expected to remain in a range of 5-8% (the high end seems conservative in my view), which should lead to operating margin expansion of ~100bps over the next several years. Additionally, revenue growth is being driven by its stable Solutions Businesses, which could cause the business mix to shift from 76% Solutions at present to >80% over time. Further, given the anticipated cash flow generation of the business over the next few years, I see a path towards more rapid deleveraging than management currently expects, which could accelerate capital return initiatives and lead Nasdaq to achieve its targeted dividend payout ratio by the end of 2025 (2 years ahead of plan). Given the operating leverage and business mix shifts, I continue to view Nasdaq as undervalued at 19.6x 2025 EPS and see a path to a nearly 22x multiple.

TXSE Group Announces Plan to Launch Texas Stock Exchange Headquartered in Dallas, Texas

On June 5, 2024, TXSE Group announced that it had raised $120 million in capital with expectations of filing an exchange registration with the U.S. SEC. The company plans to launch the Texas Stock Exchange later this year as a fully electronic venue to trade and list public companies and ETPs as a challenger to established exchanges such as Nasdaq, Intercontinental Exchange and Cboe. Backers of the upstart exchange include financial institutions such as BlackRock and Citadel Securities. Given the news and the prominent financial backers of the company, the announcement has generated a significant number of headlines in recent days, which has prompted the follow-up article on Nasdaq. Despite the TXSE Group announcement, I continue to view Nasdaq as a Strong Buy given 1) Nasdaq's business mix previously mentioned and 2) the uphill battle ahead for TXSE to garner significant market share in U.S. equity trading.

Several Upstart Exchanges Have Launched in the Past 8 Years, Each Achieving Minimal Market Share

Over the past 8 years, there have been 4 upstart exchanges launch U.S. equity trading venues. The oldest of these newer exchanges, IEX, began trading in 2016 and has only managed to garner a market share of around 2% of U.S. equity share volume today after reaching a peak market share of just under 3% in 2019. Other recently launched venues include the Long-Term Stock Exchange, Miami Exchange's U.S. Equity venue and Members Exchange, all of which began trading U.S. equities in 2020. Combined, these four venues only account for around 6% of U.S. equity share volume today. Given U.S. equity rules that state brokers must connect to all SEC registered exchanges, it is likely that TXSE Group will gain at least some market share in U.S. equity trading, however, the performance of these other upstarts suggests that TXSE Group faces an uphill battle to gain substantial share.

Market Share of New Exchange Entrants

Cboe Global Markets

Impact to Revenue & EPS Likely Manageable Even in A Worst-Case Scenario

If I assume that TXSE can generate as much market share as the other 4 recent upstart exchanges combined (~6%) and that 100% of that market share gained comes at the expense of Nasdaq's current share, this translates into a ~35% reduction in U.S. equity trading volumes on Nasdaq's exchanges. Based on my 2025 revenue and earnings estimates, the impact of this hit to Nasdaq's trading volume would translate into an 11% reduction in Estimated Market Services Net Revenue, a 2% reduction in Nasdaq's Estimated Total Net Revenue and a 5% reduction in Nasdaq's estimated 2025 EPS. Notably, this analysis assumes no offsets from potential expense reductions at Nasdaq should its market share be impacted this dramatically by the launch of TXSE, which I view as highly unlikely, should the worst-case scenario actually materialize.

Author Estimates

Impact on Listings and Other Capital Access Platforms Revenue Remains a Wild Card

The one wild card as it relates to Nasdaq's revenue outlook is the impact TXSE could have on Nasdaq's Capital Access Platforms revenues. TXSE has stated that it intends to offer listings services to companies as well as share trading. Should TXSE make headway in the listings business, it could have an impact on growth within Nasdaq's Data & Listings segment (medium term growth outlook from the company for this segment is low single digits). This could in turn impact growth rates in Nasdaq's other Capital Access Platforms businesses (Index Revenue - medium term outlook mid to high single digits growth and Workflow and Insights Revenue - medium term outlook high single to low double digits' growth) as Nasdaq relies on its listing franchise to add listed companies to its suite of indices and can offer IR and other Board and Investor detail to companies listed on its exchange. However, TXSE faces a similar uphill battle in building out a listings franchise as 1) companies enjoy the marketing power of being able to list on either the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq and ring the opening bell at either venue and 2) the recent upstart exchanges have attempted to start listings businesses but have faced challenges attracting corporate listing clients (some have managed to make inroads in ETF listings).

Given Revenue Diversity, I View the TXSE Group Announcement as Not Cause for Major Concern

As I noted in my initial post on Nasdaq, the company's business mix has substantially shifted towards recurring revenue streams (>80% recurring revenue by 2028) which insulates the exchange from impacts on the business due to fluctuations in its Market Services business (or potential reductions in market share due to upstart exchanges such as TXSE Group). I continue to believe that Nasdaq is undervalued given this business mix and believe the company should benefit from multiple expansion over the coming months/years. Because of this, I view the company as a Strong Buy and reiterate my rating on the company.